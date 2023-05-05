See the Celebrities Who Snapped the Purrfect Selfies with Jared Leto (as Choupette) at the 2023 Met Gala 

Cat’s out of the bag! The actor released his celebrity-filled photos from Monday’s starry event, for which he dressed up as Karl Lagerfeld’s beloved pet 

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Published on May 5, 2023 05:01 PM
Jared Leto/Instagram; https://www.instagram.com/p/Cr3pdkwJ3xw/
Photo: Jared Leto/Instagram

Jared Leto was not only a fan-favorite at this year's Met Gala, but he was also the star of the night for some of the A-list attendees.

The 51-year-old actor — who's known to rock an extremely camp costume to the annual event — topped even his own outfits when he showed up in a scarily realistic cat suit in honor of the late Karl Lagerfeld's beloved blue-eyed feline Choupette.

Fully committed to the role, Leto posed with many celebrities on the carpet and released a few of his own selfies to Instagram Friday.

The first snapshot shows Leto (again, still as Choupette) arm-in-arm with Kylie Jenner, who even gave him a kiss on the cheek for a second.

He also cuddled up to Eddie Redmayne, Jenna Ortega (who also gave a kissy-face pose), Donatella Versace and Anne Hathaway, who caught up with her WeCrashed costar at the fête.

Jared Leto/Instagram; https://www.instagram.com/p/Cr3pdkwJ3xw/
Jared Leto/Instagram

In her photo, Janelle Monáe gives the camera a shocked face while Leto stands at her side, while a candid pic of Gigi Hadid and designer Matthew Williams shows the supermodel laughing before locking arms with Leto.

"Cat selfies from my camera," Leto wrote, alongside emojis of cat paws and a camera.

Jared Leto, dressed as Choupette, attends the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty"
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

This year's theme, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," honored the late German fashion designer who worked for Balmain, Chloé, Patou, Fendi, Chanel and his own namesake label.

While some of the guests chose to honor him in looks inspired by Lagerfeld's creations, if not replicas or archival pieces created by the visionary himself, others like Leto chose to make a furry statement. Doja Cat and Lil Nas X were the two other stars who opted for pet-friendly outfits.

Once inside the museum and for the afterparty, Leto, who's slated to play Lagerfeld in a new biopic, changed into a sheer black top and trousers, though he did bring Choupette to the functions carrying around the mascot head.

Jared Leto ApresMET: Presented by Carlos Nazario, Emily Ratajkowski, Paloma Elsesser, Raul Lopez, Renell Medrano and WSA
Sansho Scott/BFA.com/Shutterstock

With so much cat chatter surrounding the Gala, Choupette herself had to enter the chat.

"Do I have a twin somewhere ?!" the cat's official Instagram page captioned its latest photo." I rate @dojacat and @jaredleto outfits 100/10 😼 What about you? How much would you rate them? Did you watch the Met Gala?"

