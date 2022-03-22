Jared Leto, 50, Responds to Buzz About His Youthful Appearance: 'It Doesn't Matter'

Jared Leto joked, however, that he may not be taking "advantage" of his youthful looks when it comes to his film career

Jared Leto is aware of the chatter surrounding his spry looks.

In a new interview with Men's Health, Leto opened up aging and his youthful appearance, telling the publication he "won't" share the secret to his fresh face. "Just to keep everybody guessing. Really, honestly, at the end of the day, it doesn't really matter."

Leto shared that interest in his appearance is no new phenomenon. "People started talking about my age and that sort of thing ten years ago," he told Men's Health. "As you get older, people start saying, 'Ah, you're still young.' and then there's this age where they go, Really?'"

Leto joked, however, that he may not be taking "advantage" of his youthful looks when it comes to his film career.

"Unfortunately, I'm not getting movie roles where I play, like, 'a rather young-looking old man.' Maybe I'm doing something wrong — not taking advantage of it enough. It just doesn't matter. You can be 30 years old and live an amazingly exciting, interesting, fulfilling life, or you can be 60 and having a crisis," Leto told the magazine.

In addition to his looks, Leto is widely known for his impeccable fashion sense.

Jared Leto Credit: Tristar Media/WireImage; Matt Baron/Shutterstock; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Rich Fury/Getty

Most recently, Leto wowed on the red carpet for a screening of Morbius in Germany on Monday, wearing a checked Gucci suit, which included a structured blazer and wide-leg pants. He complemented the look with a sheer, dotted dress shirt, red gloves and glossy black shoes. He turned heads again last week at the premiere of Apple's WeCrashed, wearing a black Gucci suit that was adorned with sparkly polka dots. He paired the look with a ruffled button-down and a pair red patent leather boots.

Leto's Gucci style parade is no surprise. The actor has long-starred in ads for the fashion house's fragrance, Gucci Guilty. Leto has also remained loyal to the label, wearing the brand's designs on a plethora of red carpets and at the Met Gala.

Jared Leto Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

His most notable Gucci moment came in 2019 when Leto collaborated with the label in a long sleeve silk red gown with diamond encrusted detail along the bodice. But the ultimate accessory was a decapitated head that was an exact wax-like replica of Leto's own likeness, which he carried like a clutch.

The concept wasn't a complete surprise: Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele first debuted the head clutches during Milan Fashion Week in February of that same year.