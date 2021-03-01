The actress, 43, made headlines for her bombshell Versace look on the 2011 red carpet

January Jones Rewears Her Sexiest Golden Globes Gown 10 Years Later: 'Still (Sorta) Fits'

The Golden Globes red carpet may look a bit little different this year, but January Jones is celebrating award show day with a fun fashion flashback.

The actress, 43, posted a photo on Instagram on Sunday rewearing one of her sexiest red carpet outfits.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"10yrs later and it still, (sorta), fits," she captioned the photo carousel, featuring one pic of herself smiling and modeling her red Versace dress at home, alongside a photo of herself wearing it on the 2011 Golden Globes red carpet.

Jones made headlines for her bombshell look 10 years ago when she donned the flaming red Versace gown with a plunging neckline and bold cutouts on the side.

The former Mad Men actress has been nominated for two Golden Globes for her role as Betty Draper. This year, she doesn't have a project that's nominated, but she's still taking part in the festivities.

Jones shared more photos in her Instagram Stories calling the gown her "dream dress."

She also shared a photo wearing the high-fashion design while holding up a pink frosted donut, writing: "Part of the problem. Also I had a child." (Jones' son, Xander Dane, is now 9 years old.)

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Credit: January Jones/Instagram

Image zoom Credit: January Jones/Instagram

Her try-on session inspired her Mad Men co-star (and on-screen daughter) Kiernan Shipka to take part as well.

The 21-year-old actress shared a photo of her and Jones at the 2011 ceremony, and decided to rewear the outfit she donned that night, posing in the velvet babydoll dress with white lace collar while sitting in her backyard.

"hey @januaryjones I heard we're putting on our Golden Globes looks from 10 years ago," Shipka captioned the sweet post.