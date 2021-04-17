January Jones Posts Topless Pic in Sexy, High-Waist Trousers: ‘Can’t Find a Top’

“Let’s just lose everything from waist up,” January Jones said of her choice to go topless

January Jones' latest pants looked so good, they had to stand alone!

In a photo shared on Instagram Friday, the Mad Men star, 43, stood topless in her bathroom wearing nothing but a white pair of sunglasses and Rodarte pink pants with a heart stitched on them.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Can't find a top to do these trousers justice so... 🤷🏼‍♀️," Jones captioned the post.

She posted a couple other renditions of the photo on her Instagram Story to show off the full length of the pants. "It's a look," she wrote of her topless ensemble in one slide.

Credit: January Jones/Instagram

On Jones' grid post, In-Style editor-in-chief Laura Brown commented, "I'm getting the blue @rodarte ones so do I have to do this too?" along with a nervous emoji.

"People keep saying lose bras but honestly the world is crumbling, let's just lose everything from waist up, make it simpler," Jones replied.

Another person similarly wrote, "Alright. Copying these too."

The Politician star jokingly responded, "The boobs are vintage sorry."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jones' co-star from The Last Man on Earth, Mel Rodriguez, also commented on the sexy snap, writing, "You know those trousers do just fine guuuurl!"

"Thank you! At least one tv husband approves," she quipped in response.

Just last month, Jones posted a topless photo and asked her followers for help determining where she'd be able to wear the outfit.

"I'm so out of practice. Can one wear sweatpants, a leather jacket and no top as an outfit?" the mom-of-one asked her followers. "What if I zipped it up and put shoes on.. is that sufficient??"