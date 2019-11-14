January Jones Pokes Fun at Her Childhood Haircuts - See Her 'Spikey' Mullet Phase!

Image zoom January Jones/Instagram; Getty

January Jones is not ashamed of her hair journey.

On Wednesday, the actress, 41, shared a series of throwback photos on Instagram documenting her hairstyles throughout her childhood and, well, let’s just say Betty Draper would not approve.

“This begins my hair advice phase of Insta – Soft spikes. This is what happens when you go in the pool at a holiday inn and forget you don’t have your DEP gel with you. Not nice that it was captured,” the Mad Men star captioned the first of five photos, pictured with a short, straight hairstyle wearing a red shirt.

Image zoom January Jones/Instagram

Just a few minutes later, Jones’ shared a second photo from her “soft spikes” phase — a school picture in which the young actress is sporting a patterned, multi-colored button-down shirt. “You Dep’d it but it wore off before picture time and now it looks limp so smile really wide to make up for it,” she captioned the pic, referring to her hair gel-fail.

“This is Gary busey’s pic from 2nd grade, too,” comedian Chelsea Handler, 44, joked in the comment section. While actress Kate Bosworth, 36, wrote, “This is truly amazing.”

Next, Jones posted a snap of her “soft mullet that curls in the back” thanks to a botched perm.

“You Hair risk icon,” Rinna, 56, commented on the post of her “soft mullet.” Her Last Man on Earth co-star, Mary Steenburgen, added: “Thank you for this.”

Image zoom January Jones/Instagram

In another photo, wearing a very ’80s blue turtleneck, she called the style “a side swish.”

“It was my idea and then everyone copied me, (You know who you are),” the Emmy nominee wrote alongside the picture.

Image zoom January Jones/Instagram

RELATED: The Mad Men Cast Then & Now

In a baby photo, the star proved she could pull off the micro-bang trend before they were cool — and way before Emma Watson wore the edgy hairstyle to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party last year!

Image zoom January Jones/Instagram

Jones concluded the series with a sweet snap of her and her grandpa writing, “Last one. I’m definitely terrorizing my great grandpa. But my hair is good. It’s before it was damaged by public interest.”

RELATED: Mum’s the Word! Mindy Kaling, Minnie Driver & More Celebs Who’ve Kept Quiet About Their Baby’s Father

“I just love that you’ve shared these pictures! So cute 😍,” one user commented. Another wrote, “Jan I think its wonderful you sharing something of such a great moment in your life.”

Image zoom January Jones/Instagram

These days, Jones’ mullet is long gone and the Mad Men star has scored several high-fashion modeling gigs, her latest being Rodarte’s Spring Summer 2020 campaign, which she stars alongside Kiernan Shipka (who played her on-screen daughter in the hit AMC series).

Jones modeled a peach gown with metallic accents and a full skirt, while Shipka, 19, wore a strapless drop waist printed dress, and each sported pearl accents in their hair and donned sheer pearl-embellished gloves making them look ready for a 1960s debutante ball.

“Casual family portraits are so back in. 🤰🏼,” Jones captioned the photo of her and Shipka on Instagram.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star also shared a photo from the campaign along with a photo of the two during their Mad Men days writing, “The Drapers,” in which Jones left the comment, “Full circle baby 💕.”