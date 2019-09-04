Image zoom Daria Kobayashi Ritch

The Drapers are back — and they’re as impeccably dressed as ever!

Mad Men stars January Jones and Kiernan Shipka reunited on set for the first time since playing mother and daughter on the hit AMC show — which ended in 2015 after seven seasons — to lend their famous faces to the star-studded Rodarte Spring Summer 2020 Campaign.

They each were photographed individually in feminine ruffled designs, then came together to pose in a few mother-daughter pics that give off strong Betty and Sally Draper vibes.

Jones, 41, modeled a peach gown with metallic accents and a full skirt, while Shipka, 19, wore a strapless drop waist printed dress, and each sported pearl accents in their hair and donned sheer pearl-embellished gloves making them look ready for a 1960s debutante ball.

“Casual family portraits are so back in. 🤰🏼,” Jones captioned the photo of her and Shipka on Instagram.

Shipka also shared a photo from the campaign along with a photo of the two during their Mad Men days writing, “The Drapers,” in which Jones left the comment, “Full circle baby 💕.”

Many famous fans commented with emojis. Jessica Simpson left a string of heart emojis on Jones’s post while Lisa Rinna wrote, “Sweet!” and Lucy Boynton commented, “Dead.”

This isn’t the first time the two actresses reunited since the show ended in 2015. Two years ago the cast including Jones, Christina Hendricks, Shipka, Jon Hamm and Jessica Paré came together to support the show’s creator Matthew Weiner, at the launch of his tribute book to the series.

And Shipka often shares throwback posts from her time playing Sally Drapper, in which Jones always leaves a cute and candid comment.

Jones and Shipka weren’t the only two celebs in the campaign. Rodarte tapped actresses Kirsten Dunst, Gabielle Union, Lili Reinhart, Margaret Qualley, Yalitza Aparicio, Rowan Blanchard and singers Maggie Rogers and the Haim sisters in their romantic campaign.

“So excited to join the ladies of Rodarte,” Union wrote on her photo of the campaign on Instagram stories.

Reinhart captioned her photo modeling an iridescent ball gown while holding a tiny dog, “Puppy breath.”