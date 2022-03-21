January Jones took the high road when responding to a social media hater who dissed her appearance

January Jones Jokingly Claps Back at Commenter Who Insults Her Makeup-Free Look

January Jones is not letting an online hater get the best of her.

On Monday, The Mad Men star, 44, shared a video of herself of herself singing her own rendition of Celine Dion's "My Heart Will Go On" while wearing no makeup and an oversized stripped sweater. She also showed off her new haircut in the short clip.

"We got a vocoder, thinking about a career pivot," she captioned the video.

Commenters were quick to support her musical skills, but one Instagram user criticized her casual look, to which Jones had the perfect clap back.

"Wow, is that what she looks like without makeup. Yikes," the critic wrote in the comment section, to which Jones replied, "Oh it gets worse, I also haven't brushed my teeth yet and I have a stye."

Earlier this month, the Emmy nominated actress debuted her epic, childhood-inspired bowl cut — complementing the look with a chic red lip — in an Instagram video.

January Jones Credit: January Jones/Instagram

"Revisiting my childhood self ✂️ I love you @bridgetbragerhair," Jones captioned the clip, showing love to celebrity hairstylist Bridget Brager, who said in her own post that the haircut has been on her bucket list "for a while."

"That new-new ✂️ @januaryjones 🌹 She is fearless and trusting and I am LUCKY! This cut has been on the table for a while (for me anyway)," she wrote. "It's so much fun, the styling options are endless! (If you're asking yourself if you could pull this off - YOU CAN!) ❤️ you right back @januaryjones."

A follow-up carousel shared by Jones features a baby photo of her rocking the same style.

In the first snap, which she called her "inspo pic" on her Instagram Story, baby Jones smiled wide while sporting the bowl cut. The actress also included a current-day picture as a comparison.