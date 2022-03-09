January Jones is channeling her younger self with her latest hairdo

January Jones Brings Back the Bowl Cut She Had as a Baby: 'Revisiting My Childhood'

January Jones if throwing it back to her youth.

The Mad Men alum, 44, proudly showed off her epic bowl cut — complementing the look with a chic red lip — in an Instagram video Tuesday.

"Revisiting my childhood self ✂️ I love you @bridgetbragerhair," Jones captioned the clip, showing love to celebrity hairstylist Bridget Brager, who said in her own post that the haircut has been on her bucket list "for a while."

"That new-new ✂️ @januaryjones 🌹 She is fearless and trusting and I am LUCKY! This cut has been on the table for a while (for me anyway)," she wrote. "It's so much fun, the styling options are endless! (If you're asking yourself if you could pull this off - YOU CAN!) ❤️ you right back @januaryjones."

A follow-up carousel shared by Jones features a baby photo of her rocking the iconic style. In the first snap, which she called her "inspo pic" on her Instagram Story, baby Jones smiled wide while sporting the bowl. The actress also included a current-day still of her staring into the camera, giving fans an up-close view.

"Before and After before," she quipped in the caption.

Whether it's her hair or her outfit, Jones isn't afraid to repeat a classic look. For last year's Golden Globe Awards, she posted a photo on Instagram rewearing one of her sexiest red-carpet outfits.

"10yrs later and it still, (sorta), fits," she captioned the photo carousel, which shows one pic of herself smiling and modeling her red Versace dress at home, alongside a photo of herself wearing it on the 2011 Golden Globes red carpet.

January Jones in 2011 Golden Globes dress Credit: January Jones/Instagram

Jones shared more photos in her Instagram Stories, calling the gown her "dream dress."

She also shared a photo wearing the high-fashion design while holding up a pink frosted donut, writing, "Part of the problem. Also I had a child." (Jones' son, Xander Dane, is now 10 years old.)

Jones' post inspired her Mad Men costar (and on-screen daughter) Kiernan Shipka to rewear one of her memorable pieces as well.

The 22-year-old actress shared a photo of her and Jones at the 2011 ceremony alongside a picture of her rewearing the outfit she donned that night, posing in the velvet babydoll dress with white lace collar in her backyard.