This isn't the first time the younger generation of models have been targeted by fashion industry veterans

Janice Dickinson Says the Hadid Sisters and Kendall Jenner Are Not 'Supermodels': 'They Have One Look'

If you ask Janice Dickinson, the Hadid and Jenner sisters shouldn't be considered supermodels.

While the women dominate runaways and magazine covers today, the former America's Next Top Model judge doesn't they have what it takes, she said during an interview on the Behind The Velvet Rope podcast Thursday.

When asked by host David Yontef if she thought the Hadids, as well as supermodel Kendall Jenner, were "good," she had a scathing reply.

"No. They're not," she said. "They have one look. They don't really diversify their movements. They just stand there and get paid millions of dollars."

Explaining her stance, she added "The models of the '70s, '80s do not compare to the models of today, the Instagram models that get famous and they put into Vogue—the Kylie Jenners and the Gigi Hadids and the Bella Hadids."

Image zoom Bella and Gigi Hadid | Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty

Dickinson, 66, said she believes the models land covers at major fashion magazines because of their social media followings, which far surpass many of the style publications.

"They have millions and millions and millions of followers," she explained. "And you know, what Vogue has a subscription of what 800,000 and Kylie Jenner has got like, what, 25 million people following her? Something like that."

While the women may have amassed huge followings and used their model status to launch numerous other brands and ventures, Dickinson said she doesn't think they'll ever compare to supermodels from decades past.

"They were never on the level of the girls from the '70s and '80s and '90s," she said. "We were fabulous."

This isn't the first time the Jenners and Hadids have been targeted by fashion industry veterans. Rebecca Romijn seemed to throw down the gauntlet in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, saying that "legitimate fashion people" hate the rise of the social media star model hybrid.

"No one has proven yet that numbers of followers translates to revenue," she said. "So it is frustrating. I know a lot of people – legitimate fashion people – can't stand it. Hate it that these, you know, social media stars are now the supermodels in fashion." Then, she went on to make a pretty blunt statement: "They are not true supermodels."

Stephanie Seymour, one of the original six supermodels, told Vanity Fair in 2016 that they should be referred to as "b-----s of the moment" and are "completely different than we are."

After those comments, Jenner chose to speak out and defend the newer generation of models.

"Being a "supermodel" is a relative term," Jenner wrote on her website and app. "If people want to call Gigi and I supermodels now, it doesn't take anything away from supermodels of the past. Obviously, I have so much respect for those women, but right now, we're the models of this time. Significant? Maybe. Hardworking? For sure."

Image zoom Credit: KMazur/WireImage

Still, plenty of fashion greats have come to their defense as well. Top Model star Tyra Banks previously said that the feud between current and past models made her uncomfortable.

"This supermodel war is raging and it's really tearing me apart," she tweeted at the time. "I wanna quote Rodney King so badly right now."

She elaborated on her website, explaining how it feels to see younger women soar in the modeling world with more access and technology than she and others that came to fame before social media had.

"We witness young girls on reality shows and super popular girls on social media now being called Supermodels and think, 'WHAT?! It's not fair! Is that kind of success even real?'" she wrote. "There is insanely high demand for these girls from the public, and yes, from the intimidating, elusive fashion industry too. I know you're thinking, 'But HOW can the industry justify them? They didn't sweat and SUFFER like I did!!!'"

Still, Banks concluded that these women should still be considered supermodels.