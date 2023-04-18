Janet Jackson Shows Off Her Incredible Tour Wardrobe, Featuring Custom Valentino and Louboutin Boots

Ahead of her Together Again Tour, the singer "called up" Christian Louboutin and said, "Momma needs new shoes," she told Today

By Zizi Strater
Published on April 18, 2023 03:06 PM
Janet Jackson performs at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Janet Jackson

One of the many perks of being Janet Jackson: having Christian Louboutin on speed dial.

In a recent segment on Today, Jackson, 56, gave a behind-the-scenes look at the racks and stacks of clothing it takes to get her ready for one of her tour performances.

As Jackson's Together Again Tour is her first time on the road in four years, the pop icon pulled out all the stops for her on-stage style.

Taking Today into the wardrobe room – which has multiple rows of hanging racks, numerous plastic containers, over one-dozen drawers and more shoes than one can count – she spilled some details about the garments she performs in.

After being asked, "Is it heavy?" while holding onto a glitzy gold catsuit, Jackson said, "No, this is light, Valentino did this for me. This is light, this is my opening catsuit." She then shifted gears to a purple hooded cape she wears over the piece, saying, "[Valentino] did this cape, Pier Paolo [Piccioli] did this, this is heavy, it makes me feel very, very, very powerful."

Janet Jackson performs at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Janet Jackson

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After talking about her opening look, she reached down to the floor to grab a pair of sparkly gold knee-high boots that she wears with the outfit, with the signature Louboutin red bottoms, saying, "Christian, he's been my good friend for quite a while, Christian Louboutin, and he, I just called him up, and I said, 'Momma needs some new shoes.' "

Watch Sheinelle Jones dance onstage with Janet Jackson
Today Show/Youtube

When Jackson announced her first tour since the COVID-19 pandemic on Instagram, she gave a heartfelt message to her 7 million followers, saying, "You guys, I miss you so much; I am so excited to see you," continuing, "You guys have no idea, I've missed you so much, so much, and I can't wait to be with you. I'm so excited."

The tour, which just kicked off in Florida on April 14, will close out in Seattle on June 21 and will see her stop in 33 cities around North America and beyond, including New York City, Los Angeles, Austin and Toronto. The star will is joined by hip-hop heavyweight Ludacris on the long-awaited tour.

Related Articles
Janet Jackson: Together Again Tour Opener - Hollywood, Florida
Janet Jackson Kicks Off Opening Night of Her 'Together Again Tour' in Florida with 40-Song Set
Janet Jackson Says She Loves ‘Everything’ About Being a Mom to 5-Year-Old Son Eissa: ‘I Love It All’
Janet Jackson Says She Loves 'Everything' About Being a Mom to 6-Year-Old Son Eissa
Taylor Swift tour outfits
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Outfits, from Her Versace Bodysuit to Her Roberto Cavalli Dress
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani attend the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT)
See Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Suit Up for the 2023 CMT Awards Red Carpet
Rome, ITALY - Actress Florence Pugh and her boyfriend Charlie Gooch enjoy dinner with Pierpaolo Piccioli (creative director of Maison Valentino) and friends at a restaurant in Rome, Italy. Pictured: Florence Pugh - Charlie Gooch BACKGRID USA 25 MARCH 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Florence Pugh Seen Having Dinner in Rome with Rumored New Flame Charlie Gooch
N'Sync rollout 3/27
*NSYNC Talks Iconic and Never-Before-Heard Stories: Horse Rides, Music Royalty and Life on the Road
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - MARCH 17: Editorial use only and no commercial use at any time. No use on publication covers is permitted after August 9, 2023. Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023 in Swift City, ERAzona (Glendale, Arizona). The city of Glendale, Arizona was ceremonially renamed to Swift City for March 17-18 in honor of The Eras Tour. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)
Taylor Swift Kicks Off Eras Tour with Career-Spanning 44-Song Setlist
Ashley Park attends the 25th Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Ashley Park Wears Edgy Boots with Ankle Brace and Dramatic Cutout Gown to CDGA Awards
Daisy Jones / Stevie Nicks
Daisy Jones & the Six: See the Real-Life Rockers Who Inspired the Show's Looks
Super Bowl 2023 BabyFace photo diary; Courtesy BabyFace
Babyface Takes PEOPLE Behind the Scenes at the 2023 Super Bowl, from His Game Day Style to the Stage!
Camila Morrone (Camila Dunne), Sam Claflin (Billy Dunne), Riley Keough (Daisy Jones), Daisy Jones and The Six - First Look
'Daisy Jones & The Six' Wardrobe Includes a Sweet Tribute to Elvis Presley, Riley Keough's Grandfather
Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
All About Rihanna's Fiery Pregnancy Reveal Outfit During the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show
Lizzo
Lizzo Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
Janet Jackson performs at the 2018 Essence Festival in New Orleans. Jackson will join Def Leppard, Stevie Nicks, Radiohead, the Cure, Roxy Music and the Zombies as new members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The 34th induction ceremony will take place on March 29 at Barclays Center in New York Rock Hall, New Orleans, USA - 08 Jul 2018
Janet Jackson Shares Dates for 2023 'Together Again' Tour: 'I've Missed You So Much'
Kelsea Ballerini wardrobe malfunction
Kelsea Ballerini Has On-Stage Wardrobe Malfunction Reminiscent of 'Monsters Inc.' — See the Mishap!
ciara
Last Night's Look: The Must-See Celebrity Outfits of the Week