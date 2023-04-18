Janet Jackson Shows Off Her Incredible Tour Wardrobe, Featuring Custom Valentino and Louboutin Boots

One of the many perks of being Janet Jackson: having Christian Louboutin on speed dial.

In a recent segment on Today, Jackson, 56, gave a behind-the-scenes look at the racks and stacks of clothing it takes to get her ready for one of her tour performances.

As Jackson's Together Again Tour is her first time on the road in four years, the pop icon pulled out all the stops for her on-stage style.

Taking Today into the wardrobe room – which has multiple rows of hanging racks, numerous plastic containers, over one-dozen drawers and more shoes than one can count – she spilled some details about the garments she performs in.

After being asked, "Is it heavy?" while holding onto a glitzy gold catsuit, Jackson said, "No, this is light, Valentino did this for me. This is light, this is my opening catsuit." She then shifted gears to a purple hooded cape she wears over the piece, saying, "[Valentino] did this cape, Pier Paolo [Piccioli] did this, this is heavy, it makes me feel very, very, very powerful."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Janet Jackson

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After talking about her opening look, she reached down to the floor to grab a pair of sparkly gold knee-high boots that she wears with the outfit, with the signature Louboutin red bottoms, saying, "Christian, he's been my good friend for quite a while, Christian Louboutin, and he, I just called him up, and I said, 'Momma needs some new shoes.' "

Today Show/Youtube

When Jackson announced her first tour since the COVID-19 pandemic on Instagram, she gave a heartfelt message to her 7 million followers, saying, "You guys, I miss you so much; I am so excited to see you," continuing, "You guys have no idea, I've missed you so much, so much, and I can't wait to be with you. I'm so excited."

The tour, which just kicked off in Florida on April 14, will close out in Seattle on June 21 and will see her stop in 33 cities around North America and beyond, including New York City, Los Angeles, Austin and Toronto. The star will is joined by hip-hop heavyweight Ludacris on the long-awaited tour.