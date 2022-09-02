Janet Jackson Shows Her Transformation from Makeup-Free to Full Glam in TikTok Video

Mariah Carey even commented on Janet Jackson's makeup transformation on her TikTok post Thursday

By
Published on September 2, 2022 04:28 PM
Janet Jackson - Glam
Photo: Janet Jackson/TikTok

Janet Jackson is flawless with or without makeup — and she proved that in a new TikTok video.

On Thursday, the 56-year-old icon posted a makeup transformation while rapper Latto's song "Big Energy" played in the background.

Initially, Jackson shrugged on her couch while wearing glasses, a grey headband and oversize T-shirt.

After putting her mic to the camera, Jackson pulled back to reveal her glam look, a patterned blouse and full glam.

Her one million TikTok followers were here for it, including the one and only Mariah Carey. "Love you!!! ❤️❤️❤️," Carey wrote.

A follower wrote, "Swear I love this woman with EVERY OUNCE OF MY BEING!!!😍🥰😍."

Janet Jackson - Glam
Janet Jackson/TikTok

The "Rhythm Nation" singer welcomed son Eissa, 5, in January 2017 with ex-husband Wissam Al Mana.

In June, Jackson covered Essence in their July/August issue, and spoke on her new journey. While she is passionate about her career, it's taken a backseat to motherhood in recent years, she shared.

"Even though it's something that I absolutely love, it still is my work, my job," she explained to Essence. "There will be music at some point. Exactly when? I can't say just yet, but there will be. I love it too much not to do it. This is all I know. There's so much that I want to do — but my number one job is being a mama."

Janet Jackson - Glam
Janet Jackson/TikTok

Though her legendary catalog is what earned her a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019, the star told Essence that she doesn't place much weight on recognition — even amid cries from friends and collaborators that she hasn't received her just due as an R&B innovator.

"That's not important to me, whether I did or didn't, to be quite honest," she admitted. "It's really the body of music touching people and how it impacts their lives that matters to me. It's not the accolades. I honestly don't think about that stuff."

"When it comes to my personal life, I think mistaking my kindness for weakness," she said. "When it comes to my professional life, I would say it would have to be not liking to hear the word 'no.' Especially being a woman, and someone telling you, 'No, you can't because…'"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Jackson has largely remained out of the spotlight since welcoming Eissa, and a source told PEOPLE in February that motherhood has brought the star a new perspective.

"While a career entertainer and workhorse, she has taken to being a parent with the same passion," said the insider at the time. "She is so happy and has found new meaning in her life."

Related Articles
Janet Jackson Says She’ll Release ‘Music at Some Point’ But Her ‘No. 1 Job Is Being a Mama’
Janet Jackson Says She'll Release 'Music at Some Point' but Her 'No. 1 Job Is Being a Mama'
BILBAO, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 04: Janet Jackson performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2018 on November 4, 2018 in Bilbao, Spain. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Janet Jackson Shows Off Her Extreme Flexibility While Stretching During a Dance Rehearsal
Meghan Markle, Mariah Carey
Meghan Markle Tells Mariah Carey She Was Not Treated as a 'Black Woman' Until She Started Dating Prince Harry
Meghan Markle, Mariah Carey
Meghan Markle Says She Had 'Complete Fangirl' Moments During Podcast Interview with Mariah Carey
Prince Harry (R) and Meghan Markle (L) attend a Wheelchair Tennis match during the Invictus
Meghan Markle Started Feeling a 'Negative Connotation' of the Word 'Ambitious' When Dating Prince Harry
Kimora Lee Simmons and Aoki Lee Simmons attend the Dior Men's Spring/Summer 2023 Collection on May 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Kimora Lee Simmons Defends Daughter Aoki's Modeling Career Amid Criticism: 'It's Absolutely Absurd'
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1369A -- Pictured in this screengrab: Singer Mariah Carey during an interview on December 7, 2020
Mariah Carey's Bid to Trademark 'Queen of Christmas' Met with Opposition from Fellow Singers
Linda Evangelista British Vogue September 2022
Linda Evangelista Covers British Vogue After Fat-Freezing Trauma: 'I Miss My Work So Much'
Khloé Kardashian Has a Glam Birthday Transformation in a Pink Latex Bodycon Dress
Khloé Kardashian Shows Her Glam Barbie Birthday Transformation in Sexy Pink Latex Dress
Monroe Cannon, Nick Cannon, Mariah Carey and Moroccan Scott Cannon attend the Moroccan Scott Cannon and Monroe Cannon Party on Mary 13 in Los Angeles, California
All About Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's Twins, Moroccan and Monroe
Janet Jackson Billboard Music Awards
Janet Jackson's Life 'Has Changed a Lot' Since Welcoming Son Eissa, Says Source: He Is 'Her World'
Ava, Deacon, Tennessee
Reese Witherspoon's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Janet Jackson
Janet Jackson Wishes 'Beautiful' Son Eissa a Happy 5th Birthday: 'You're Mama's Luv'
Image
Chloë Sevigny, Tamron Hall & More Celebs Who Welcomed (& Are Expecting!) Children After 45
Ariana Grande posts her makeup-free face in her Instagram story
Ariana Grande Shares Rare Makeup-Free Selfie to Show Off Beauty Transformation
Aoki Lee Simmons attends the Dior Men's Spring/Summer 2023 Collection
Aoki Lee Simmons Responds to Criticism of Her Pursuing a Modeling Career While Studying at Harvard