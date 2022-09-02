Janet Jackson Shows Her Transformation from Makeup-Free to Full Glam in TikTok Video

Janet Jackson is flawless with or without makeup — and she proved that in a new TikTok video.

On Thursday, the 56-year-old icon posted a makeup transformation while rapper Latto's song "Big Energy" played in the background.

Initially, Jackson shrugged on her couch while wearing glasses, a grey headband and oversize T-shirt.

After putting her mic to the camera, Jackson pulled back to reveal her glam look, a patterned blouse and full glam.

Her one million TikTok followers were here for it, including the one and only Mariah Carey. "Love you!!! ❤️❤️❤️," Carey wrote.

A follower wrote, "Swear I love this woman with EVERY OUNCE OF MY BEING!!!😍🥰😍."

Janet Jackson/TikTok

The "Rhythm Nation" singer welcomed son Eissa, 5, in January 2017 with ex-husband Wissam Al Mana.

In June, Jackson covered Essence in their July/August issue, and spoke on her new journey. While she is passionate about her career, it's taken a backseat to motherhood in recent years, she shared.

"Even though it's something that I absolutely love, it still is my work, my job," she explained to Essence. "There will be music at some point. Exactly when? I can't say just yet, but there will be. I love it too much not to do it. This is all I know. There's so much that I want to do — but my number one job is being a mama."

Janet Jackson/TikTok

Though her legendary catalog is what earned her a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019, the star told Essence that she doesn't place much weight on recognition — even amid cries from friends and collaborators that she hasn't received her just due as an R&B innovator.

"That's not important to me, whether I did or didn't, to be quite honest," she admitted. "It's really the body of music touching people and how it impacts their lives that matters to me. It's not the accolades. I honestly don't think about that stuff."

"When it comes to my personal life, I think mistaking my kindness for weakness," she said. "When it comes to my professional life, I would say it would have to be not liking to hear the word 'no.' Especially being a woman, and someone telling you, 'No, you can't because…'"

Jackson has largely remained out of the spotlight since welcoming Eissa, and a source told PEOPLE in February that motherhood has brought the star a new perspective.

"While a career entertainer and workhorse, she has taken to being a parent with the same passion," said the insider at the time. "She is so happy and has found new meaning in her life."