Janet Jackson Gives Nod to 'Control' With Hair, Outfit at 37th Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Janet Jackson is still an icon.

The Grammy Award winner, 56, brought back one of her signature looks from the '80s to support her friends, songwriting and producing duo Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, at their 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday night in Los Angeles.

She wore an all-black pantsuit with a high collar jacket to announce the award, a clear nod to the cover art of her third studio album Control (1986), which she produced with Jam and Lewis. But the biggest resemblance to the cover comes from Jackson's iconic updo, in which her voluminous curls are styled to one side of her head.

Control marked the first time the five-time Grammy winner ventured outside of her family to produce music. Together with Jam and Lewis, the album spawned five hit singles: "What Have You Done for Me Lately," "Nasty," "When I Think of You," "Control" and "Let's Wait Awhile."

The album signaled a major turn for Jackson's music career, helping her branch out into genres like dance pop, R&B and hip-hop and helping solidify her status as a star on the rise. It also helped set the tone for the next hit album she would produce, Janet Jackson's Rhythm Nation 1814 (1989).

Emma McIntyre/Getty for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Jam and Lewis would go on to write more hits for Jackson including "Love Will Never Do (Without You)," "That's the Way Love Goes" and "All for You." They also produced hits for Boyz II Men, Mariah Carey and Usher.

Control, which turned 35 last year, returned to the top of the charts last February, topping the Apple Top 40 US Pop Album chart.

"I never, never in a million years, I would never think that this would happen. I really appreciate you and I love you so, so much. Thank you," Jackson wrote on Twitter at the time.

Jackson was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2019. During her speech, she thanked her late father Joe Jackson and her siblings, with whom she found fame as a child in the Jackson 5 and received their own induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1997.

"I witnessed… my family's extraordinary impact on popular culture," Jackson said. "As the youngest in my family, I was determined to make it on my own… But never in a million years did I expect to follow in their footsteps. Tonight, your baby sister has made it."