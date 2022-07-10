Janet Jackson Looks Chic in Black as She Poses with Christian Louboutin at Rose Ball in Monaco
Janet Jackson was full of grace during her visit to Monaco.
The Grammy Award winner, 56, put on a dazzling display in a head-to-toe black ensemble by Christian Siriano as she and shoe designer Christian Louboutin attended Friday's annual Bal de la Rose (Rose Ball) at the Salle des Etoiles.
She donned a slim black ankle-length dress with long sleeves, padded shoulders and a short train, which she carried on the red carpet. Jackson finished the look with black studded strappy stilettos, a black snakeskin clutch and some chunky statement jewelry.
Jackson added a pop of color to her look with a hot pink manicure and pedicure.
The Rhythm Nation artist shared the look in a photo on Instagram, where she earned praise from Siriano, 36, in the form of pink fluttering heart emojis. "Love the 👀! 🔥🖤" her sister La Toya Jackson wrote in the comments.
Louboutin, 59, wore a floral blush suit with a matching printed fez cap. He finished the look with a pink shirt, a brown printed bowtie and a pair of purple leather dress shoes.
The French designer curated this year's Bal de la Rose, which was themed "Return of The Twenties." It was the first time in years the ball wasn't designed by the late Karl Lagerfeld, who in 2019 died at age 85 from complications of pancreatic cancer. Friday's ball precedes L'Exhibition(niste), a retrospective on Louboutin's work running through Aug. 28 at the nearby Grimaldi Forum.
Established by Princess Grace in 1954, the Rose Ball has been organized by her daughter Caroline, Princess of Hanover, since the late screen legend's death in 1982. Proceeds benefit the Princess Grace Foundation.
Friday's Rose Ball was the first since the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and was rescheduled this year from its traditional March date.