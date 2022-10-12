Janet Jackson is the newest celebrity to rock bleached brows.

No stranger to bold glam, Jackson, 56, debuted the striking look at Alexander McQueen's Spring/Summer 2023 show, which showcased the brand's new "First Sight" collection, in London on Tuesday.

Before she could take her seat in the front row of the show, which took place under a transparent dome on the campus of Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich, the singer's glam squad had to carefully execute the star's high-contrast look.

Jackson's makeup artist, Preston Meneses, paired her lightened brows with an equally bold — but much darker — graphic lid, opting for a precise smoky eye. Combined with a flawless, highly contoured base and a simple nude lip, the "All For You" singer's eyes were the main attraction.

"Today's look on Janet was all about the eyes for me," Meneses told Vogue, adding that the singer's eyebrows were only faux bleached and not actually that light underneath the makeup. "I kept the rest of her face clean and neutral so this look would be all about her sultry eyes."

To take the glam factor even further, Jackson's hair stylist, Larry Sims, opted for a voluminous, tri-textured ponytail.

"All face in the front and drama in the back was the goal," Sims said.

In the spirit of the brand's new collection — which Creative Director Sarah Burton described as "designed to empower" — Jackson paired the glam with a black, double-breasted suit jacket complete with slitted sleeves, matching wide-leg pants and a McQueen satchel.

Jackson showcased the high-drama look, as well as a behind-the-scenes peek at her glam squad's handiwork and the McQueen show, to her iconic '90s slow jam "I Get Lonely," in an Instagram Reel on Tuesday.

The singer also shared an Instagram carousel of her afterparty look, which featured the same glam but paired with an updo and a houndstooth coat layered over a simple black turtleneck. In the post, Jackson poses alongside Meneses and Sims, and Black Panther actress Letitia Wright, who also attended the McQueen show.

Also on the guest list were Heartstopper actor Joe Locke, After star Hero Fiennes Tiffin, and influencers Avani Gregg and Anthony Reeves.