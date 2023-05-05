Janelle Monáe Shows Off the Sparkly Bikini She Had Hiding Under Her Met Gala Look

The Met Gala is made for outfit changes as camp as Janelle Monáe's

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee

Published on May 5, 2023 12:44 PM
Janelle Monae Met Gala Bikini
Photo: Janelle Monáe/Instagram, Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty

Janelle Monáe arrived at the 2023 Met Gala red carpet in a full-body Thom Browne coat. She walked off it in a see-through coverall and a bedazzled bikini.

On fashion's biggest event Monday, the Grammy-nominated artist, 37, showed up in a larger-than-life tweed coat in black and white and a button-up dress in honor of the night's "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" theme.

However, while impressive in size, the pieces were taken off in a performative way to unveil the circular mesh dress and skin-baring two-piece underneath.

In a new Instagram video shared Thursday, the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress gave fans a glimpse into her getting-ready process.

janelle monet met gala
Getty (2)

The clip shows Monáe posing in the sequin bikini top and cheeky high-waisted bottoms made with pearl-adorned straps and drawstrings.

She gave the bikini the spotlight after hours, choosing to wear it on its own (though paired with her cat-shaped purse in honor of the famous feline Choupette) while hosting a Met Gala afterparty at The Standard hotel.

The clip then cuts to her elegantly shimmying into the sheer sculptural gown before a team of sartorial helpers wrap the remaining items of clothing onto her.

Upon arriving to the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Monáe is filmed hilariously squatting and engulfed in the coat as she waits for her turn on the carpet.

"An astronaut told me she'd leave his orbit for mine," she captioned the post.

Janelle Monae at the 13th Annual Met Gala After Party hosted by Janelle Monae held at Boom at The Standard, High Line on May 2, 2023 in New York, New York.
Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty

Only days before the prestigious event, held annually on the first Monday in May, the "Make Me Feel" singer hinted at her transformation while speaking with PEOPLE.

"It's such a surprise. I have an experience that I've put together," she said. "You have to watch. Watch that red carpet because you don't want to miss a beat." Of course, she delivered that and more.

As much as the event is a chance for Monáe to play around with clothing ("I go as an art student," she told PEOPLE on her approach), this year's concept was an extra sentimental one for her.

"I went with Karl, so this is sort of full circle for us to be honoring him. I'm really excited about what we'll do," she noted of her relationship with the late Karl Lagerfeld, who is the Costume Institute's latest honoree.

