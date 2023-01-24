Janelle Monáe's 3-Year-Old Niece Is Her Style Inspiration: 'She's Confident and Free'

The singer, actress and fashionista says she takes style cues from her young niece, Jorgie. “She puts clothes together and they don’t have to match,” she tells PEOPLE

By Eric Andersson
Published on January 24, 2023 01:00 PM
Janelle Monae Glass Onion Press Tour Looks
Photo: Pablo Cuadra/WireImage

Janelle Monáe has yet to strut a red carpet she didn't slay.

In the past few months alone, the singer and actress, 37, has worn show-stopping gowns from Robert Wun, Elie Saab and Christian Siriano, as well as playful ensembles by Thom Browne.

And though she regularly rocks world-famous designers, her fashion inspiration is not nearly as well-known. When it comes to dressing up, Monáe tells PEOPLE she takes cues from her three-year-old niece, Jorgie.

"She's confident and free," says the star of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. "She puts together clothes and they don't have to match. They don't have to be in the same genre. And she's so happy. That's what I think clothing is about. I don't need to be uncomfortable."

Fashion, continues Monáe, "should be an extension of how I'm feeling inside. Fashion allows us an opportunity to tell stories."

Though she incorporates color into her wardrobe now, when she was starting out in the industry more than a decade ago, Monáe stuck to a black-and-white scheme.

Janelle Monáe
Janelle Monáe. Jamie McCarthy/Getty

"A lot of my fashion came from just not having enough money for things," she says. "As I was performing, I couldn't have a new look every performance. So I would just go to thrift stores and I would buy black, two dollar trousers or tuxedo pants and have them tailored to fit my body. And I would go to Banana Republic and get a white button down shirt."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Continues Monáe, "I was like, 'This is a uniform.' I put my uniform on to perform and to work and it reminded me of my parents because they were working class and they wore uniforms all the time." (Monáe's mother was a custodian and her father worked as a trash collector.)

"There was so much about my life that my clothes told the story about," she says.

Janelle Monae
Emma McIntyre/Getty

Monáe has been a staple of awards show season, thanks to her performance in Glass Onion, which has netted her nominations and honors from the Critics Choice Association and the National Board of Review. "I'm swimming in gratitude," she tells PEOPLE. "I'm so grateful."

"It's such a comforting movie and a fun movie and a movie," she says of the comedic whodunit. "Even me, I've watched this movie probably like 10 times now and I'm still finding new things that I'm like, 'Oh, how didn't I see this coming?'"

For more on Janelle Monáe, pick up the new issue of PEOPLE.

Related Articles
Apple Martin attends the Chanel Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2023 in Paris, France.
Apple Martin Makes Paris Fashion Week Debut at Chanel Show: 'Karl Declared She'd Be a Chanel Girl'
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 21: Beyoncé performs on stage headlining the Grand Reveal of Dubai's newest luxury hotel, Atlantis The Royal on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Mason Poole/Parkwood Media/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)
Beyoncé Rocks Hot Pink Ukrainian-Designed Ensemble During Dubai Performance — All About Her Outfit
Taylor Russell attends the Loewe Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 21, 2023
Taylor Russell Wears Sheer Nipple-Baring Turtleneck for Fashion Week — See Her Daring Look!
Vivica A. Fox attends the VIP media screening of “Skilled," the new documentary film from 3M, at an officially sanctioned event of the 2023 Sundance Film Festival
Vivica A. Fox Talks Fashion on New Film: 'My Role Has a Devil Wears Prada, Meryl Streep Vibe to It'
Schiaparelli : Outside Arrivals - Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023
Doja Cat Covered Her Body in 30,000 Swarovski Crystals for Fashion Week: 'Magical, Mesmerizing Masterpiece'
Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Says Son Gabe Chopped Off Long Hair for Charity
'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Says Son Gabe Chopped Off Long Hair for Charity — See the Clip!
Cindy Crawford attends the 24th Annual Best Buddies Miami Gala; Designer Manfred Thierry Mugler attends the "Thierry Mugler : Couturissime" Photocall
Cindy Crawford Remembers 'Legend' Thierry Mugler with '90s Video of Runway 'Catfight'
Lourdes Leon Goes Nearly Nude in Shredded Black Dress During Caribbean Vacation. https://www.instagram.com/p/CnqjWCkNS9W/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=cdc8e470-c459-419a-81ef-213a36fca221. Lourdes Leon/Instagram
Lourdes Leon Goes Nearly Nude in Shredded Black Dress During Caribbean Vacation
Hailey Bieber Debuts New Bob Hairstyle in Mirror Selfie: 'Oops'. Hailey Bieber/Instagram
Hailey Bieber Debuts New Bob Hairstyle in Mirror Selfies: 'Oops'
gisele bundchen
Gisele Bündchen Has 'Newfound Energy' Post Tom Brady Divorce: 'She's Supercharged About Her Career'
kelly ripa, teresa giudice
Teresa Giudice Rewears Her Huge Wedding Hair to Surprise Kelly Ripa: 'You Did Me Proud'
EmRata
See Emily Ratajkowski 'Do [Her] Own Stunts' in the Nude in Dramatic Video from Set
*EXCLUSIVE* Cher shows off her engagement ring while out to dinner with Alexander Edwards in Beverly Hills
Cher Flashes Diamond Ring on Dinner Date with Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards
Tracee Ellis Ross billboard
Watch Tracee Ellis Ross' Ecstatic Reaction to Seeing Herself on Pattern Beauty's First-Ever Billboard
Natalia Bryant, Vanessa Bryant - Baby2Baby
Vanessa Bryant Wishes Daughter Natalia a Happy Birthday: 'Welcome to Your 20s'
Emily Ratajkowski poses for a picture before delivering the winter commencement address for Hunter College at Hunter College on January 19, 2023 in New York City.
Emily Ratajkowski Gives Heartfelt Commencement Speech at Hunter College: 'I Missed Out on Joy'