Janelle Monáe's Killer 'Glass Onion' Tour Style: See All The Photos

From sleek pantsuits to fiery gowns, bright dresses and bold accessories, Janelle Monáe has been bringing the drama while promoting the Netflix hit film. See all her fierce looks ahead of her receipt of the SeeHer Award at the Critics' Choice Awards Sunday night

By Stephanie Sengwe
Published on January 15, 2023 03:05 PM
01 of 18

Sep. 11, 2022

2022 Toronto International Film Festival - "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" Premiere
Janelle Monáe. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Janelle Monáe has been globe-trotting while promoting Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery for the last four months and while the film has been getting a lot of buzz, the "Yoga" singer's red carpet looks have been the real scene-stealers.

From jaw-dropping gowns to crisp pantsuits, Monáe has been bringing nothing but delightful drama to the red carpet, all over the world.

The actress kicked things off with this futuristic, fluid Iris van Herpen couture gown while attending the Toronto International Film Festival.

02 of 18

Oct. 14, 2022

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 14: Janelle Monáe attends Screen Talk at the 66th BFI London Film Festival at the BFI Southbank on October 14, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for BFI)
Kate Green/Getty

For the 66th BFI London Film Festival, Monáe wore a brass-button swing coat by Thom Browne and elevated the look with some socks and patent heels.

03 of 18

Oct. 16, 2022

Janelle Monae Glass Onion Press Tour Looks
David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

Monáe shows off her bright yellow manicure with a similar coatdress ensemble by Thom Browne during a photo call in London.

04 of 18

Oct. 16, 2022

Janelle Monae Glass Onion Press Tour Looks
Mike Marsland/WireImage

Between the sheer bodice, balloon skirt, oversized headpiece and striking red color, the singer came to make a statement with this Christian Siriano number at the European Premiere Closing Night Gala during the 66th BFI London Film Festival.

05 of 18

Oct. 17, 2022

Janelle Monae
Dave Benett/Getty

She continues to be a lady in red (topped off with a black beret) for a drinks reception for the film in London.

06 of 18

Oct. 19, 2022

Janelle Monae Glass Onion Press Tour Looks
Pablo Cuadra/WireImage

Monáe did not hold back on the wow factor for the Spanish premiere of Glass Onion, picking a Robert Wun gown with a dramatic neckline and full train.

07 of 18

Nov. 13, 2022

Janelle Monae
Steve Jennings/WireImage

Anyone can match her blazer and tie to her bag — it's just that Monáe's bag happens to be a zebra.

08 of 18

Nov. 14, 2022

Janelle Monae
Emma McIntyre/Getty

The songstress set the red carpet on fire with this high-drama Elie Saab gown with cutout details and feather skirt at the Los Angeles premiere of Glass Onion back in November.

09 of 18

Nov. 21, 2022

Janelle Monae
Noam Galai/Getty

Monáe rocks a houndstooth jacket and oversized glasses while speaking onstage during Glass Onion's N.Y.C. Tastemaker screening at the Whitby Hotel.

10 of 18

Dec. 6, 2022

Janelle Monae Glass Onion Press Tour Looks
Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty

Cornrows, statement earrings, full length gloves: Monáe gets edgy while visiting Jimmy Kimmel Live!

11 of 18

Dec. 9, 2022

Janelle Monae
Paras Griffin/Getty

The actress does a happy dance while attending a Glass Onion Murder Mystery Experience at Rooftop L.O.A in Atlanta.

12 of 18

Dec. 14, 2022

Janelle Monae departs ABC Studios on December 14, 2022 in New York City
Gotham/GC Images

Janelle Monáe goes for a more laid back look while leaving ABC Studios.

13 of 18

Dec. 15, 2022

Janelle Monae Glass Onion Press Tour Looks
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Enchanté. The singer keeps things simple, yet fierce at the Parisian premiere.

14 of 18

Dec. 17, 2022

Janelle Monae Glass Onion Press Tour Looks
MEGA/GC Images

Monáe shows that she's the ultimate fashionista in this mixed pattern Thom Browne get-up.

15 of 18

Jan. 8, 2023

Janelle Monáe
Janelle Monáe. Jamie McCarthy/Getty

The fashion goddess brings old Hollywood glam in a flowy Valentino gown coupled with an Audrey Hepburn-esque up-do while attending the National Board of Review 2023 Awards Gala.

16 of 18

Jan. 9, 2023

Janelle Monae
Gotham/GC Images

The "Pynk" singer makes something as simple as a sweater dress look super cool. She rocked this black and white number along with some black leather boots, a floor-length trench coat and cool hat to top it off.

17 of 18

Jan. 11, 2023

Janelle Monae
Gotham/GC Images

Monáe arrives at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert wearing an all-black pantsuit with a risque cut-out top.

18 of 18

Jan. 12, 2023

Janelle Monáe
Charley Gallay/Getty

She recently wore this skirt suit by Thom Browne with a cool bowler hat at an awards luncheon at Hotel Bel- Air.

