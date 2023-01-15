Janelle Monáe's Killer 'Glass Onion' Tour Style: See All The Photos

01 of 18 Sep. 11, 2022 Janelle Monáe. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Janelle Monáe has been globe-trotting while promoting Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery for the last four months and while the film has been getting a lot of buzz, the "Yoga" singer's red carpet looks have been the real scene-stealers. From jaw-dropping gowns to crisp pantsuits, Monáe has been bringing nothing but delightful drama to the red carpet, all over the world. The actress kicked things off with this futuristic, fluid Iris van Herpen couture gown while attending the Toronto International Film Festival.

02 of 18 Oct. 14, 2022 Kate Green/Getty For the 66th BFI London Film Festival, Monáe wore a brass-button swing coat by Thom Browne and elevated the look with some socks and patent heels.

03 of 18 Oct. 16, 2022 David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Monáe shows off her bright yellow manicure with a similar coatdress ensemble by Thom Browne during a photo call in London.

04 of 18 Oct. 16, 2022 Mike Marsland/WireImage Between the sheer bodice, balloon skirt, oversized headpiece and striking red color, the singer came to make a statement with this Christian Siriano number at the European Premiere Closing Night Gala during the 66th BFI London Film Festival.

05 of 18 Oct. 17, 2022 Dave Benett/Getty She continues to be a lady in red (topped off with a black beret) for a drinks reception for the film in London.

06 of 18 Oct. 19, 2022 Pablo Cuadra/WireImage Monáe did not hold back on the wow factor for the Spanish premiere of Glass Onion, picking a Robert Wun gown with a dramatic neckline and full train.

07 of 18 Nov. 13, 2022 Steve Jennings/WireImage Anyone can match her blazer and tie to her bag — it's just that Monáe's bag happens to be a zebra.

08 of 18 Nov. 14, 2022 Emma McIntyre/Getty The songstress set the red carpet on fire with this high-drama Elie Saab gown with cutout details and feather skirt at the Los Angeles premiere of Glass Onion back in November.

09 of 18 Nov. 21, 2022 Noam Galai/Getty Monáe rocks a houndstooth jacket and oversized glasses while speaking onstage during Glass Onion's N.Y.C. Tastemaker screening at the Whitby Hotel.

10 of 18 Dec. 6, 2022 Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Cornrows, statement earrings, full length gloves: Monáe gets edgy while visiting Jimmy Kimmel Live!

11 of 18 Dec. 9, 2022 Paras Griffin/Getty The actress does a happy dance while attending a Glass Onion Murder Mystery Experience at Rooftop L.O.A in Atlanta.

12 of 18 Dec. 14, 2022 Gotham/GC Images Janelle Monáe goes for a more laid back look while leaving ABC Studios.

13 of 18 Dec. 15, 2022 Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Enchanté. The singer keeps things simple, yet fierce at the Parisian premiere.

14 of 18 Dec. 17, 2022 MEGA/GC Images Monáe shows that she's the ultimate fashionista in this mixed pattern Thom Browne get-up.

15 of 18 Jan. 8, 2023 Janelle Monáe. Jamie McCarthy/Getty The fashion goddess brings old Hollywood glam in a flowy Valentino gown coupled with an Audrey Hepburn-esque up-do while attending the National Board of Review 2023 Awards Gala.

16 of 18 Jan. 9, 2023 Gotham/GC Images The "Pynk" singer makes something as simple as a sweater dress look super cool. She rocked this black and white number along with some black leather boots, a floor-length trench coat and cool hat to top it off.

17 of 18 Jan. 11, 2023 Gotham/GC Images Monáe arrives at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert wearing an all-black pantsuit with a risque cut-out top.