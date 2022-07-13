Jane Seymour Wears Gorgeous Custom-Made Hanbok at Son Kris' Traditional Korean Wedding Ceremony

Jane Seymour paid tribute to her new daughter-in-law, Miso, in a sweet way at her son Kris Keach's wedding.

The Emmy Award-winning actress, 71, wore a traditional Korean custom-made hanbok for her 26-year-old son's nuptials in Seoul, South Korea, over the weekend.

Seymour posed for a family photo as she showed off the pink-and-blue ensemble on Instagram, writing, "Congratulations Kris and Miso! 🥰 What a gorgeous wedding and incredibly special day."

"⁣⁣Our family continues to grow with all of Miso's wonderful relatives. 💕 So happy to see Johnny and Kris perform together as well! 😊," the former Bond girl added, referring to Kris' twin brother, John Keach. The duo covered Christina Perri's "A Thousand Years," and Seymour shared the video to her Instagram.

Seymour wore a soft pink skirt under a small baby blue jacket, which covered her arms. The jacket featured pink ribbons with a small corsage pinned to her chest. Miso's parents had the items custom-made and gifted to Jane for the big day, according to Hello!.

The publication also reports that Seymour wore the same hanbok at the couple's first wedding ceremony in Malibu of December last year.

"I haven't worn traditional Korean clothes since I was a young girl," Miso told Hello! of the gesture following the initial ceremony. "Seeing everyone dressed in hanbok [traditional dress] reminded me how beautiful the tradition and clothing are. It was really fun and we had a wonderful time."

Wedding planner Estella Park shares in Brides that it's customary in Korean tradition for the mother of the bride to wear warm tones like pink, purple or orange. Park also explains that the mother of the groom will typically wear cool tones including blue, gray or green.

Following Kris and Miso's first ceremony, Seymour told Hello!, "It was so moving to see them exchange their vows, especially with the influence of both their cultures and in the presence of family that had traveled from Korea and London, some for the first time ever."

Ahead of Kris and Miso's wedding weekend in Seoul, Seymour shared more photos of her in a black and red hanbok, writing on Instagram, "Seoul has captured my heart! 🥰 This is a beautifully-made, traditional Korean hanbok. What's your favourite thing about the hanbok?"