Jane Seymour Sports a Ruffled One-Piece Swimsuit During Visit to an Elephant Sanctuary

The 70-year-old actress was all smiles as she gave a rescue elephant a mud bath at the Green Elephant Sanctuary Park in Phuket, Thailand

Jane Seymour slipped into a ruffled swimsuit for a day at the elephant sanctuary in Phuket, Thailand.

The 70-year-old actress was all smiles as she stood next to her "new friends" at the Green Elephant Sanctuary Park in Phuket wearing a black scoop neck one-piece swimsuit. Since the elephants were treading in swampy water, Seymour opted to go barefoot as she posed next to the magnificent creatures.

"Spending some quality time with my new friends here at the Green Elephant Sanctuary! 🐘 They really are majestic and beautiful creatures!" the actress wrote on Instagram.

Seymour shared a video in another Instagram post where she walked right up to one of the elephants and poured buckets of water on it for a mud bath. "It seems I've made a new friend! 😄🐘⁣," she captioned the video where she sported the same swimsuit.

"This is the Green Elephant Sanctuary, a sanctuary that rescues elephants from abuse. We got to know each of the elephant's unique stories! 💕 ⁣⁣They are free to roam the jungles, no riding and no sticks. It's a great ethical program based on freedom of choice and food! We had great bonding time caressing them and even gave them a nice mud bath and shower!" Seymour added.

The actress donned the same one-piece for a third post on Instagram, where she posed looking up at the sky and asked her followers to share their New Years goals in the comments.

"When things get you down, always try to look up! It's our first #OpenHeartsSunday of the year, so let's start it off right! What are some of your goals for 2022? ⁣she captioned the post. Adding, "Over the years we've created such a wonderful community, let's work together to hold each other accountable and support one another! ♥️"

Seymour, who has long been considered a sex symbol in Hollywood, told PEOPLE last year she takes the compliment with a grain of salt. She previously said with a laugh, "I don't quite understand what a sex symbol means, but am I still a full-blooded woman? Definitely!"

