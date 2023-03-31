Jane Seymour, 72, Reveals Her Lighting Trick for Looking Younger on Screen

The former Bond Girl opened up about the secret lighting technique she uses while filming

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 31, 2023 12:48 PM
Jane Seymour attends The Jane Seymour Photocall as part of the 61st Monte Carlo TV Festival At The Grimaldi Forum on June 20, 2022 in Monaco, Monaco.
Jane Seymour. Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Jane Seymour is sharing the secret behind her youthful looks on-screen.

In a new interview, he 72-year-old revealed she has developed her own lighting technique — known as 'Jane's igloo' — for when she's filming.

"Nobody else needs one because they're under 30," the actress joked to Definition Magazine. "So, basically the minute you take the top light off me I don't have bags under my eyes. If you have top light, my eyes become very baggy. So, I need no top light and I need something straight at me. Mercifully, I can take a lot of light."

The former Bond Girl continued, "I've done so many films where I understand the light for me. I'm also an artist and like to do photography as well, so I understand what makes good and bad light for myself – what will and won't work. I never have to ask, though. They figure it out, usually on the first day."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

jane seymour
Jane Seymour. Jane Seymour/Instagram

The British star has previously credited her youthful appearance to a regimented skin-care routine.

"I think having good skin is really the secret to not aging your face," she told NewBeauty in February 2021. "Using retinol at night, protecting yourself from the sun, using the great skincare that plumps your skin and pretty much anything that makes me feel healthy is the best anti-aging secret I know."

Seymour, who is currently starring in Irish murder mystery series Harry Wild, rose to fame playing Bond Girl Solitaire in 1973's Live and Let Die alongside the late Roger Moore.

Last year she opened up to PEOPLE about whether or not she'd ever reprise the role in the James Bond franchise. "Of course, I'd do it," she told PEOPLE exclusively. "I've always been very open about saying that I'd be happy to just walk behind the scene and someone could go, 'Is that Solitaire?' "

Jane Seymour
Jane Seymour. Jane Seymour/Instagram

Also known as Simone Latrelle, Solitaire was a voodoo psychic medium and associate of Bond foe Dr. Kananga (Yaphet Kotto). The high-profile role helped launch Seymour into the spotlight quickly and she went on to win a Primetime Emmy and a Golden Globe for other roles.

"I was 20 years old when I shot the James Bond film and I had no idea what was going on," said the mom of four. "I support everything to do with the Bond franchise. When they have books coming out about Bond Girls or podcasts or whatever it is, I always show up."

"There's this really interesting sorority of women who've been Bond Girls, which is fun in its own right," she added.

Related Articles
Jane Seymour attends AFI Life Achievement Award Tribute Gala to Julie Andrews
Jane Seymour Is 'Very Open' to Reprising Her Role as Solitaire in the 'James Bond' Franchise
Jennifer Coolidge Teases the Next Phase of Her Beauty Influencer Career with e.l.f.: Exclusive Clip
Jennifer Coolidge Teases the Next Phase of Her Beauty Influencer Career with e.l.f.: Exclusive Clip!
2023 Vanity Fair Oscar After Party Arrivals
James Marsden Says If He Wasn't an Actor, He'd Shave Off His Heartthrob Hair: 'It Just Gets in the Way'
Zaya Wade Dazed and Confused Magazine Photography Renell Medrano
Zaya Wade Lands First Magazine Cover: Fashion Is a 'Really Important Part of Expressing My Identity'
Zaya Wade debut cover for Dazed Spring 2023
Zaya Wade Opens Up About Her Bond with Gabrielle Union — and the Lessons She's Learned from Her
Kristin Cavallari
Kristin Cavallari Says She Doesn't Get Botox or Filler: 'My Lines Don't Bother Me'
kincare interview with Elizabeth Banks
Elizabeth Banks Says She Believes Getting Older Is a Privilege: 'You Want to Age, Trust Me'
Clinical Skin’s Retinol + Peptide Refining Serum Gave Our Editor Vacation Skin
This Under-the-Radar Retinol Serum Gives Me Glowing 'Vacation Skin' — and It's On Sale
Bella Ramsey attends the "Catherine Called Birdy" UK premiere at the Curzon Mayfair on September 20, 2022 in London, England
All About Bella Ramsey, the 19-Year-Old Star of HBO's 'The Last of Us'
Joan Collins, Jane Seymour
Joan Collins Says She 'Hasn't Had Work Done' as She Seemingly Shades Jane Seymour for Recent Interview
Stephanie Seymour WSJ. Magazine
Stephanie Seymour Talks Healing After Losing Son Harry Brant in First Interview Since His Death 
Lea Michele
Lea Michele Says She Had a Lot of 'Healing and Very Eye-Opening' Conversations After 'Glee' Backlash
Katherine Heigl visits SiriusXM Studios
Katherine Heigl Told Husband She Wanted to Adopt After 6 Months of Dating: He Was 'Down with That!'
molly ringwald, ally sheedy
Molly Ringwald Reunites with 'The Breakfast Club' Costar Ally Sheedy: 'My Psychic Sister'
Jane Fonda attends the Special FYC Event For Netflix's "Grace And Frankie"
Looking Back at Jane Fonda's Life and Career in Photos
Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford); Harrison Ford attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Paramount+'s "1923"
Actors Who Were De-Aged for Roles Using Special Visual Effects