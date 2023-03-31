Jane Seymour, 72, Reveals Her Lighting Trick for Looking Younger on Screen

Jane Seymour is sharing the secret behind her youthful looks on-screen.

In a new interview, he 72-year-old revealed she has developed her own lighting technique — known as 'Jane's igloo' — for when she's filming.

"Nobody else needs one because they're under 30," the actress joked to Definition Magazine. "So, basically the minute you take the top light off me I don't have bags under my eyes. If you have top light, my eyes become very baggy. So, I need no top light and I need something straight at me. Mercifully, I can take a lot of light."

The former Bond Girl continued, "I've done so many films where I understand the light for me. I'm also an artist and like to do photography as well, so I understand what makes good and bad light for myself – what will and won't work. I never have to ask, though. They figure it out, usually on the first day."

Jane Seymour. Jane Seymour/Instagram

The British star has previously credited her youthful appearance to a regimented skin-care routine.

"I think having good skin is really the secret to not aging your face," she told NewBeauty in February 2021. "Using retinol at night, protecting yourself from the sun, using the great skincare that plumps your skin and pretty much anything that makes me feel healthy is the best anti-aging secret I know."

Seymour, who is currently starring in Irish murder mystery series Harry Wild, rose to fame playing Bond Girl Solitaire in 1973's Live and Let Die alongside the late Roger Moore.

Last year she opened up to PEOPLE about whether or not she'd ever reprise the role in the James Bond franchise. "Of course, I'd do it," she told PEOPLE exclusively. "I've always been very open about saying that I'd be happy to just walk behind the scene and someone could go, 'Is that Solitaire?' "

Also known as Simone Latrelle, Solitaire was a voodoo psychic medium and associate of Bond foe Dr. Kananga (Yaphet Kotto). The high-profile role helped launch Seymour into the spotlight quickly and she went on to win a Primetime Emmy and a Golden Globe for other roles.

"I was 20 years old when I shot the James Bond film and I had no idea what was going on," said the mom of four. "I support everything to do with the Bond franchise. When they have books coming out about Bond Girls or podcasts or whatever it is, I always show up."

"There's this really interesting sorority of women who've been Bond Girls, which is fun in its own right," she added.