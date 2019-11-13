Jane Seymour on Red Carpet Dressing at 68: 'Not Every Designer Will Dress Someone My Age'

After decades of A-list fame and high-fashion red carpet moments, one would think designers would jump at the chance to dress Jane Seymour.

But while reflecting on all things fashion during a recent interview with The Guardian, the 68-year-old actress revealed that’s actually not the case: “…nowadays not every designer will dress someone my age,” the Dr. Quinn: Medicine Woman star told the outlet.

Luckily, Seymour doesn’t mind repeating outfits.

“I don’t care whether re-wearing clothes is acceptable or not — if I’m feeling the dress and the occasion, and if it fits, then I’ll wear it again,” she said.

The actress also looked back on some of her most iconic looks, sharing an anecdote for each one.

“This dress was created for Crossings, which was based on a Danielle Steel novel, but I also wore it to the People’s Choice awards in 1996,” she told The Guardian of a glamorous high-shine silver Nolan Miller design.

Seymour said that she and Miller (the Crossings costume designer) became close friends, and often collaborated on her looks, because before hitting it big, the actress used to make her own clothes! She recalled that she would buy the “offcuts” at good fabric stores and create her own designs.

She quickly befriended a lot of other designers and in the ’80s, Seymour said she became the “unofficial muse” of Escada designer Brian Rennie, then also, worked closely with Gianni Versace.

“Gianni Versace used to lend me gowns that were made for Donatella [Versace] because we were the same size.”

And one Versace outfit, a beaded jumpsuit which was practically see-through and perfectly reflected the brand’s sexy aesthetic, even helped Seymour bounce back after a break-up.

“My boyfriend at the time, who was a famous rock’n’roller, had just broken up with me. We went to an event together and I thought: ‘Dammit, I’m going to wear it’ – and it worked. Everyone was trying to give me their phone number and I was like: ‘OK, bye-bye!’ But I have to admit that, looking back, I can’t believe I wore it.”