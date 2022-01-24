Jane Seymour Poses on Boat in Hot-Pink Swimsuit: 'Seas the Day!'

"This year let's find as many reasons to smile as possible," the 70-year-old actress shared alongside her tropical photo

Jane Seymour is starting 2022 with a positive outlook.

In an Instagram post Saturday, the 70-year-old actress posed in a hot-pink, one-piece swimsuit while vacationing on what appears to be a yacht.

Seymour, who topped the look off with big black trendy sunglasses captioned the post, "Seas the day! 🌊😜 What's on for your weekend?"

In a second Instagram post, Seymour appeared in the same swimsuit asking fans, "This year let's find as many reasons to smile as possible! What's the best thing to happen this year for you so far?"

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE ahead of her 70th birthday last year, Seymour weighed in on being labeled a sex symbol in Hollywood. "I don't quite understand what a sex symbol means, but am I still a full-blooded woman? Definitely!"

"And 69, to me, just appears to be a number," the former Bond girl continued of the "flattering" description. "I'm feeling incredibly healthy and well."

"At the same time, I think it's lovely that I get to play the 70- and 80-year-olds I'm playing and really represent my own age group onscreen as well." added Seymour. "I also often play younger than me."

In a NewBeauty cover story last February, Seymour shared a similar sentiment when asked about her outlook on aging.

"I feel the same. I'm a glass half-full person. My thinking is, 'Just be as young as you possibly can be,' " said the Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman alum.

As for her youthful complexion, she credits daily SPF and retinol use.