At 67, Jane Seymour is feeling better (and sexier, her words!) than ever. And as we found out in our new exclusive interview with the actress in the video above, her beauty secret is luckily, not very hard to copy.

“I tell people that the best facelift on the planet is free. It’s a smile,” Seymour says demonstrating the immediate effects herself. “The whole face lifts.”

The Crepe Erase ambassador explains that keeping your skin healthy, eating right and excising play key roles too. “But if it doesn’t come from within, it won’t be visible on the outside.”

And her same motto applies to her style secrets. “I think looking stylish at any age you have to feel comfortable in your own skin,” she shares.

“You have to feel that this is who you are. At any age, including my age now, I always look to see what suits me best in terms of cut and style and how I can make the most of the features that I still feel OK about and sort of hide the ones that I think have maybe had their moment.”

In the video she also reveals some shopping tips (find out why she only wears Christian Louboutin heels), the magic product she swears by to maintain her gorgeous, long waves (it’s the “single most important thing” in her kit!) and the body cream she loves so much, she even uses it on her face!