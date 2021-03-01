The Cecil B. DeMille Award recipient and climate change activist is committed to staying true to her word after announcing she will not buy any new articles of clothing

Jane Fonda Rewears Sleek White Suit to the Golden Globes After Vowing to Not Buy New Clothes

Jane Fonda just proved one doesn't need the latest looks off the runway to make a memorable style statement.

The legendary actress and climate change activist made an appearance at the 2021 Golden Globes to accept the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award wearing an outfit she found tucked away in her closet.

Fonda, 83, walked the carpet wearing a sleek white suit with cream-colored trim, paired with metallic Sarah Flint pointy-toe pumps and Pomellato drop earrings.

Earlier this week she appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and explained why she wouldn't be shopping for a new dress for her major career milestone.

"Well, I prefer this kind of outfit than getting dressed up," Fonda said while signaling to her red jogging suit. "I vowed a couple of years ago I would never buy any new clothes again. We spend too much money, we buy too many things, and then we get rid of them. We try to develop our identity by shopping, right? We gotta stop that. Stop all this consumerism."

"So I had to go through my closet and find out something that still fit me and I have worn before, and I found something. I'm all set," she added.

She announced that she would not buy any new clothing during one of her Fire Drill Fridays protests, which raise awareness about the dangers of climate change, in Nov. 2019.

Credit: John Lamparski/Getty

While donning a red coat that has become an iconic symbol of her Capitol Hill arrests while protesting, she told the crowd: "You see this coat? I needed something red and I went out and found this coat on sale. This is the last article of clothing that I will ever buy. When I talk to people and say, 'We don't really need to keep shopping. We shouldn't look to shopping for our identity. We don't need more stuff,' I have to walk the talk. So I'm not buying any more clothes."

And she stuck to her word. Three months later the 2020 Oscars last February, Fonda debuted a gray pixie cut and wore a crimson beaded Elie Saab gown that she previously wore to Cannes in 2014, while carrying her now-iconic red coat.

Credit: Gisela Schober/Getty; Kevin Winter/Getty

The Sarah Flint pumps she wore tonight were also recycled. She previously wore to them to the 2020 Oscars, 2019 SAG Awards and 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

Fonda also told DeGeneres during her interview prior to the Golden Globes ceremony about why she is loving her hair since embracing her gray. "I tell you, I'm so happy I let it go gray," she said. "Enough already with so much time wasted, so much money spent, so many chemicals — I'm through with that."

Fonda joins the ranks of other Cecil B. DeMille award honorees including Tom Hanks, Oprah Winfrey and Jeff Bridges.

Fonda's career spans 57 credits in films such as Barbarella, Book Club, Barefoot in the Park, 9 to 5 and in TV shows like Grace and Frankie. She has won two Oscars with Best Actress wins in 1971's Klute and 1978's Coming Home and is a seven-time Golden Globe winner. Fonda received the AFI Life Achievement Award in 2014.