Jane Fonda Reflects on Success of Her Iconic Workout Videos as She Teams with H&M Move : 'I'm Very Proud'

"Keeping moving is the mantra for growing old successfully," Fonda tells PEOPLE exclusively of her motivation to stay fit at age 85

By
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso

Skyler Caruso is the Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 10, 2023 03:15 PM
JANE FONDA AND JAQUEL KNIGHT GET BROOKLYN MOVING WITH DANCE CLASS IN HONOR OF H&M WILLIAMSBURG’S ‘MOVE STUDIO’
Photo: Sansho Scott/BFA

The year may be 2023, but Jane Fonda's still movin' and groovin' like it's 1982!

At 85 years old, the woman who's become synonymous with fitness since the release of her first eponymous home workout video over four decades ago has teamed up with H&M Move for its latest campaign.

The two-time Academy Award winning actress and activist chatted with PEOPLE about her current partnership with the brand, while also reflecting on the legacy she's created in making fitness accessible to all.

"I'm very, very proud of it because it really changed a lot of lives," Fonda tells PEOPLE exclusively of her enormous impact on past generations and future ones to come. "It means that they're discovering that what I did back then really works."

And worked it has! Because on Wednesday night, the fitness icon surprised a room full of guests (of all ages!) at the Brooklyn-based "Move Studio" in Williamsburg who took part in a high-energy, bespoke workout class inspired by Jane's Original Workout, led by acclaimed choreographer JaQuel Knight.

JANE FONDA AND JAQUEL KNIGHT GET BROOKLYN MOVING WITH DANCE CLASS IN HONOR OF H&M WILLIAMSBURG’S ‘MOVE STUDIO’
Sansho Scott/BFA

The reason for Fonda's involvement in the campaign is simple: "Keeping moving is the mantra for growing old successfully," she tells PEOPLE. "You don't have to be an athlete, it doesn't have to be a sport, it doesn't even have to be in a workout class. But, walk, move, stretch, stay limber."

In addition to H&M Move's "bright and uplifting" collection, the brand's "global effort to get everyone moving" struck a chord with the fitness fan for various reasons — but the idea of "democratizing movement" stood out to Fonda in particular, especially as she grew older.

But don't think that just because she's 85 years old, she can't bust out a total body aerobic, strength and flexibility workout that she knows best! In fact, Fonda says that "many of those moves are the same" for her workouts today.

Actress Jane Fonda poses for a portrait in 1984 in Los Angeles, California.
Harry Langdon/Getty

Well, sort of. "I move slowly," she admits, which is why she doesn't resort back to her original workout tapes... at least "not the early ones," says Fonda. "I moved very fast in those. I risk hurting myself."

But that doesn't matter! "What matters is that you don't get hurt when you're older." And for Fonda — who says she has osteoarthritis, in addition to having a recent shoulder replacement surgery — that means she has "to be careful how [she] moves."

Fonda's go-to when it comes to strengthening her bones? Weight lifting. "I used to lift 15 pounds for biceps," she says of her past routine. "Now, I lift five pounds. But it doesn't matter. It maintains muscle." She adds, "I use resistance bands a lot and things like that."

JANE FONDA AND JAQUEL KNIGHT GET BROOKLYN MOVING WITH DANCE CLASS IN HONOR OF H&M WILLIAMSBURG’S ‘MOVE STUDIO’
Sansho Scott/BFA

Regardless of her age and decreased workout speed, Knight tells PEOPLE "Jane definitely still has it!" The famed choreographer — who's worked with some of Hollywood's biggest names and projects, like Beyoncé's "Single Ladies" music video — says he's "so inspired by her," in reference to Fonda's many accomplishments.

"Literally, her daily fight, how she continues to turn on and do all the things," begins Knight. "From standing up for rights to keeping moving, to helping people, to being an actress. She literally is doing it all.

He adds: "She's a true inspiration for me who really pushed me to do my best work."

Related Articles
JANE FONDA AND JAQUEL KNIGHT GET BROOKLYN MOVING WITH DANCE CLASS IN HONOR OF H&M WILLIAMSBURG’S ‘MOVE STUDIO’
Jane Fonda Shares Why She Works Out: 'The Best Way to Fight Depression Is to Keep Moving'
Draper James by Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon Tells Us Which Draper James Pieces She's Loving Right Now
Rihanna Iconic Looks
Rihanna's Best Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet
Kelly Clarkson poses for a photo while wearing a Dallas Cowboy dress during NFL Honors at the Symphony Hall
Kelly Clarkson Pays Tribute to Dallas Cowboys in Striking Football-Themed Gown at NFL Honors
EXCLUSIVE: Gisele Bundchen Shows Off Her Fit Physique as She Steps Out With a New Dog in Miami
Gisele Bündchen Steps Out in Miami in Matching Spandex Set: She 'Loves' Working Again, Says Source
Julia Stiles, Quinta Brunson, Lindsay Lohan, Derek Blasberg
See All the Can't-Miss Moments from New York Fashion Week
Balenciaga Creative Director Demna Gvasalia
Balenciaga Creative Director Opens Up About Brand's Future in First Interview Since Ad Campaign Scandal
Carol’s Daughter Born To Repair Launch Party
Marsai Martin on Her Love for Trying Out New Hair Trends: 'It's the Leo in Me'
Kim Kardashian attends the SKIMS Valentine's Shop Pop-Up at Westfield Century City
Kim Kardashian Debuts New Flowing Hairstyle: 'We Cut Bangs Guys'
Kate Middleton striped sweater tout
This $21 Striped Sweater Looks So Similar to the One Kate Middleton Just Wore 
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmTtT5mJ5V2/?hl=en hed: Louis Vuitton's Kenzo Threatens to Sue Mom Who Named Her Beauty Line Kenz After Autistic Daughterhttps://www.instagram.com/p/CmTtT5mJ5V2/?hl=en hed: Louis Vuitton's Kenzo Threatens to Sue Mom Who Named Her Beauty Line Kenz After Autistic Daughter
Kenzo Allegedly Threatens to Sue Mom Who Named Company Kenz Beauty After Daughter Who Has Autism
Pamela anderson
Watch Pamela Anderson Style Her Iconic '90s Updo with a G-String: 'This Is a Trick of the Trade'
Elyse Myers attends 2022 VidCon at Anaheim Convention Center on June 24, 2022 in Anaheim, California. , Elyse Myers
Elyse Myers Talks the Vulnerability of Sharing Her Curly Hair Journey: 'You Deserve to Be Accepted'
Demi Lovato doing their own glam for the 2-23 Pre-Grammys party
Demi Lovato Just Revealed How Good She Is at Doing Her Own Makeup: See the Before and After
Madonna and Sam Smith
Madonna Reveals Dominatrix-Style Corset and Garter Look She Slipped Into for Grammys Afterparties
diane keaton
Diane Keaton Shares Joyful Video Compilation of Her 'Endless Fashion Mistakes'