Jane Fonda Isn't Going to Have More Plastic Surgery: 'I'm Not Going to Cut Myself Up Anymore'

Jane Fonda is done with altering her looks.

The Grace and Frankie star, 82, opened up about the pressures of keeping up appearances in Hollywood in an interview with Elle Canada published Tuesday, vowing to never get plastic surgery again after admittedly spending years worrying about her looks.

“I can’t pretend that I’m not vain, but there isn’t going to be any more plastic surgery — I’m not going to cut myself up anymore,” she revealed. “I have to work every day to be self-accepting; it doesn’t come easy to me.”

Having previously struggled with bulimia, something she said she didn’t get under control until her forties, Fonda told the magazine she aims to be more open to her fans these days — even if it means pulling back the curtain on what appears to be a glamorous life.

Image zoom Jane Fonda Charley Gallay/Getty

RELATED: Jane Fonda Explains Why It Took Her Until Her 60s to ‘Become Who I Was Supposed to Be’

“I try to make it very clear that it has been a long and continuing struggle for me,” she explained. “I post pictures of me looking haggard — and once with my tooth out!”

“This is a fake tooth,” she continued, pointing out an incisor to the magazine. “It came out in a restaurant in Portugal, and I posted it.”

Fonda previously spoke about her past procedures in her 2018 HBO documentary, Jane Fonda in Five Acts.

“I’m glad I look good for my age, but I’ve had plastic surgery, she admitted in the autobiographical film. “I’m not going to lie about that.”

“On one level, I hate the fact that I’ve had the need to alter myself physically to feel that I’m OK,” she continued. “I wish I wasn’t like that. I love older faces. I love lived-in faces. I loved Vanessa Redgrave’s face.”

Fonda added at the time, “I wish I was braver. But I am what I am.”

RELATED VIDEO: Jane Fonda On Stopping Her Bulimia ‘Cold Turkey’

In her interview with Elle Canada, the Oscar winner explained why she chose to come clean about her plastic surgery regrets.

“I knew that if I really told the truth, it would be universal,” she said. “All these issues are universal among women: ‘I’m not good enough; I have to please, starting with Daddy; I’m not pretty enough; I’m not thin enough; I’m not smart enough.'”

“Showing up is something you have to learn — although there are certain emotional disabilities you pick up when you are young that you can’t entirely undo,” she shared. “I have psychic scars that I will never be able to give up. You learn to manage them. You learn to banish them to the corner and put a dunce cap on them and forbid them to come out.”

Image zoom Jane Fonda in 1967 (left) and in 2018 (right) Getty (2)

RELATED: Jane Fonda Reveals She Had a Nervous Breakdown During Season 1 of Grace and Frankie

“I grew up at a time when the thinking was that women were like cats, competing with each other, knocking each other down,” she continued. “But, in fact, there is no limit to what we can accomplish if we work together.”

Fonda added that she now surrounds herself with women who support one another — including Grace and Frankie costar Lily Tomlin.

“The people who tend to really show up for me — and whom I show up for — are my women friends,” she said. “I grew up in the ’50s, and on top of that my mother killed herself, so I totally identified with men, which meant rugged individualism, so it was very hard for me to overcome that.”

Image zoom Jane Fonda Kevin Winter/Getty

RELATED: Jane Fonda Confesses to Ellen DeGeneres She Didn’t Think She’d Make It to 80

The legendary actress recently made a statement when she took the stage at the 2020 Academy Awards in a grey pixie cut and a crimson beaded Elie Saab gown she previously wore to Cannes in 2014. The star also carried the cardinal-red coat she previously declared was “the last article of clothing I will ever buy” as part of her ongoing climate change protests.

“If you meet Ms. Fonda in person, you’ll witness her strong personality and her simplicity at the same time,” her colorist Jack Martin recently told PEOPLE. “She is someone who is very far from being nervous about a hair makeover…She’s the kind of person who is not afraid of change.”