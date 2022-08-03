Jane Fonda Proves She's Still Got Her Signature 'Workout' Skills (at Age 84!) in Video for H&M Move

Jane Fonda is kicking her new gig into gear — quite literally!

The Grace and Frankie star has been tapped by H&M to front its new H&M Move line, and the campaign features her back in spandex in a workout studio, alongside choreographer JaQuel Knight.

Fonda, who famously revolutionized the workout industry 1980s with her at-home exercise tapes, worked with Knight to create a movement workout to encourage viewers — and shoppers — to engage in their own fitness.

The brand's newest collection, which launches August 4, celebrates movement in all ways, something Fonda said really resonated with her.

"H&M Move is really focused on getting the whole world moving, something I've spent a lot of my own life doing," Fonda, 84, said in an interview shared by the brand in a release. "I also really liked their philosophy of 'movewear' over 'sportswear.' It's not about sports, being the most athletic or being thin. It's about giving your body the movement it needs to best take care of you."

Fonda continued: "Being a mover has made it possible for me to stay fit and healthy both mentally and physically throughout my life. And in my opinion, the older you are, the more important it is to move, even if it's very slow, as it is for me."

The new collection is designed for everyone to wear to move however they want, whether it's walking, doing yoga or dancing. The first drop includes tops and jackets that are easy to move in, as well as tights and bras. For those looking for something specifically for training or running, that's also included in this collection.

In addition to the H&M Move collection, which is labeled according to the properties of the fabric (think: moisture-wicking, all-weather-appropriate, breathable and so on), the brand is also releasing the H&M Move Monogram Collection, which Fonda and Knight modeled in the campaign images and video.

Courtesy of H&M

Despite being in her 80s and "closer to death," as she joked, Fonda is still very active, telling CBS Sunday Morning that her age "doesn't really bother" her.

"What bothers me is that my body is, you know, basically not mine!" she said. "My knees are not mine, my hips are not mine, my shoulder's not mine. You're looking at somebody who's only me from here up."

Courtesy of H&M

She continued, "The fact that I'm still alive and working, wow, who cares if I don't have my old joints? And I can't ski or bike or run anymore? Enh. You know, you can be really old at 60, and you can be really young at 85. Health!"

Fonda also fronted Glamour magazine in May at age 84 — 60 years after her first Glamour cover. The Academy Award winner said that her latest cover put a lot of things into perspective for her.

"I thought, If somebody had told me that, at almost 85 years old, I'd still be working as much as I am and feeling as good as I do, I wouldn't have believed them," she said. "At that time in my life, I doubted I would live past 30. Just thinking about that filled me with hope. I didn't give up. I kept going. I tried to get better. I did."