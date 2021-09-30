Jane Fonda Stars on the Cover of Vogue 62 Years After First Appearing on the front of the Magazine

Jane Fonda, 83, appeared on the cover of Vogue Polska for October's Courage Issue

Jane Fonda remains the ultimate iconic cover girl.

The film and television star, who turns 84 later this year, appears on the October issue of Vogue Polska's Courage issue.

Fonda graced the cover of the Polish version of the famed fashion magazine in a stylish all-black ensemble, complete with a wide-brimmed hat and artful belt.

Inside the issue's pages, the octogenarian cover girl added a stunning gold metallic trench coat to her ensemble.

Jane Fonda Credit: Irving Penn for Vogue

The two-time Oscar winner said she was "excited" to share the image to her Instagram, crediting stylist Mary Inacio, hairstylist Jonathan Hanousek and makeup artist David De Leon for her look.

The image comes over six decades after Fonda's first appearance on the cover of Vogue, when she was snapped by photographer Irving Penn for 1959's July edition.

Fonda remains at the forefront of the conversation when it comes to style, as well as climate change and activism.

