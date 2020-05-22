Jane Fonda Just Discovered CBD Beauty Products - and She's Going to Convince You to Jump on Board

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Jane Fonda isn't letting stay-at-home orders slow down her activism. In fact, the Hollywood icon is busier than ever.

In a new TikTok-style clip shared on Instagram, Fonda poses with the product line-up (including her favorites: the hand sanitizer, lip balm and body lotion) and switches up her outfits for each item as she dances throughout.

"I wear hemp clothes, I smoke hemp oil, or CBD oil, to sleep. So when Uncle Bud's came along with lotions made out of hemp, I thought, 'Well, this is too great. This I'm going to try.' It just tickled my funny bone," Fonda tells PEOPLE exclusively over the phone about her new brand ambassadorship.

While her latest partnership sounds like it'd have her Grace and Frankie counterpart's name written all over it (Frankie, played by Lily Tomlin), Fonda says she has never used CBD creams until recently, but has been smoking CBD oil. "My doctor told me, 'Stop taking sleeping pills, try smoking CBD oil.' And I did, and it really works."

She also says she's been wearing hemp clothing for years and swears by its durability. "I kind of get a kick out of the fact that it's made from hemp," Fonda tells PEOPLE. "Hemp is fantastic and it should be a robust part of the US economy because hemp has many, many uses, and it's incredibly valuable in terms of making clothes, making products, making cars, you could even make a house out of it, I think."

But now that she tried CBD and hem-based beauty products, she loves Uncle Bud's overnight mask, hand cream and body cream "for aches and pains; they worked for me."

To celebrate the new partnership, Uncle Bud's will be donating 1,000 units of the Hemp Hand Sanitizer to Safe Place for Youth, a non-profit organization that provides care and support to youth experiencing homelessness.

"It was really simple for us to decide that Jane Fonda would be the next ambassador for Uncle Bud's." said Garrett Greller, co-founder of Uncle Bud's. "Her activism and values align with the company and there is no question that she is an icon of health and wellness both past and present. It was truly a no-brainer and we can't wait to share what's in store."

In addition to her CBD-based product regimen, we asked Fonda how she practices self-care, especially while staying home amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Her most important wellness tip? Get eight or nine hours of sleep a day. "Sleep is essential to how I feel, and how I look."

Second, is all about sunblock, sunblock, sunblock. "For years I was a total sun worshiper, now, because of many bouts of skin cancer, I do not go outside without sunblock."

She always uses a "proper" moisturizer (as a L'Oréal ambassador, she loves the brand's face moisturizer) and does some kind of exercise every day, whether walking or doing a special workout with her personal trainer.

All of this, is helping her keep focused on her fight against climate change. Last year, Fonda was arrested while unlawfully protesting on the steps of the U.S. Capitol in October. She went back each Friday and those protests were soon known as Fire Drill Fridays, which she has been holding virtually throughout the pandemic with stars like Tomlin making guest appearances.

"I feel so lucky that I am alive at this moment in history," Fonda explains when asked how she stays motivated at home. "This is the most important moment in human history right now this year. Never before in human history, have our species been confronted with a more important moment."

She continues: "What we decide this year in November, to be specific, is going to determine the future of the world. If [Donald] Trump is re-elected, it's going to be the end of the climate as being a place where human beings can live. We have the choice right now. And so I am so fired up to use every ounce of my ability, my connections, my energy, my smarts, my whatever, to motivate people to get involved right now because this is it. We can be heroes of our time by rising up and making a difference."

She also stays driven by being able to help others through this time. "Part of making a difference is protecting the millions and millions of people that make our lives possible. They pick our food, and deliver our packages, and they're the nurses and the healthcare workers, the farm workers and all the people who are just suffering so profoundly right now. Helping them, and making sure that they are taken care of in the legislation that's coming up is a critical thing to do. Because if they fall by the wayside, life is going to be really bad for those of us who are more fortunate."