Jane Fonda is designing a special limited edition line of sweatsuits in an effort to give back to organizations close to her heart.

The actress and activist, 82, teamed up with Crafted LA to create the stylish tracksuit sets, which feature a rainbow stripe with Fonda’s last name going down the pant leg and back of the hoodie, to raise money for climate change and service workers on the frontlines during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“After seeing the incredible outpouring of love for the sweat suits, my friends at Crafted LA decided to produce a limited run of the collection to donate 100% of net proceeds to @FireDrillFriday and @1fairwage_official. Each purchase will help the fight against climate change and provide assistance to our service industry and tipped workers affected by COVID-19,” Fonda wrote on Instagram as she modeled the gray design, which matches her all-natural silver hair beautifully.

Available in both gray and navy, the sweatsuits retail for $84.99 with all the proceeds going to Fonda’s two charities of choice. “We are honored to create product for such an iconic visionary…and for an amazing cause,” Crafted LA wrote on Instagram.

Created by Fonda herself, Fire Drill Fridays is an organization that fights against climate change by leading weekly demonstrations on Capitol Hill to demand action by political leaders. It also educates on the climate crisis through live-streamed “teach-in” panels each Thursday before the demonstrations.

One Fair Wage is a non-profit working to advance policy to ensure that all workers in America are paid at least the full minimum wage from their employers. The organization also created an emergency fund during the coronavirus crisis to provide financial aid to the millions of workers who rely on tips for their main source of income.

As another way to spread climate change awareness, Fonda recently joined the popular social media app TikTok and brought back her iconic workout routine in a fun video. “I’m bringing back the Jane Fonda workout during this home sequestration,” Fonda said. As she began doing leg lifts, the scene changed to show Fonda standing and wearing a red coat.

“You know what? There are too many workouts happening right now on television and computers,” she said. “What I would really like for you to do is to work out with me for the planet.”

She added: “There’s a climate crisis that’s a real emergency. Whether you’re on your couch or your yoga mat, would you join me for the virtual fire drill Fridays? The future needs you, I need you.”

