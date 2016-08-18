At this point it’s kind of cliché to call Jane Fonda a style icon. But what else can you say about the actress and fitness legend that would appropriately do justice to her superlative sartorial stylings? Cut-outs, crop tops or architectural ruffles, there’s no trend Fonda won’t try and hasn’t pulled off with ease. And at 78 years old, she shows no signs of stopping now. But the actress is offering her fans an easy way to become as fashionable as she is, auctioning off a huge selection of her wardrobe and personal possessions via Julien’s Auctions.

While there’s no shortage of gorgeous gowns culled from Fonda’s packed to the gills storage unit set to hit the auction block on September 23, there’s also plenty of unusual pieces from, as Fonda puts it, her “past lives.” One such piece is her classic black and red horizontally striped, short-sleeve leotard which she wore on the cover of her first workout book and video.

When asked about that particular garment and whether the tiny one-piece still fits, Fonda replied, “It’s a little big on me now! That was my leotard that I got photographed in for my book and record and I still have it, but it’s too big for me now. It’s the only leotard I kept from my work out tape days.”

While owning the actress’s old workout apparel won’t automatically also bestow unto you her ageless physique, surely it can’t hurt either. And, trust us, we need all the help we can get.