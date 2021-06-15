Jana Kramer, 37, added that the ring was the second one from Mike Caussin, 34, that she's gotten rid of (the first being from their previous split in 2016)

Jana Kramer Says She Sold Her Wedding Ring to Renovate Her Home amid Split from Mike Caussin

Jana Kramer is starting to feel more like herself again.

In response to a fan question on the June 13 episode of her Whine Down podcast, the 37-year-old country singer revealed that she'd decided to renovate her home after her split from her estranged husband Mike Caussin - and paid for it by using the money from selling her wedding ring.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I have redone pretty much my entire house...I sold my ring, and that money from the ring paid for the furniture and the new additions to the house," she said.

"I debated. I'm like, 'I'm going to sell this ring and then maybe buy myself something.' Like a bag, or my divorce present. [But] I was like, 'Honestly, what would make me happiest is to have new energy in the house.' So I took that money and gave it to [interior designers]," she added.

Mike Caussin and Jana Kramer Mike Caussin and Jana Kramer | Credit: Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU/Getty

Kramer noted that she felt like she needed to redo her home to create a space that wasn't filled with memories of her marriage.

"This was our house and we made memories here," she said. "I needed to create a new space that felt like me and felt like mine. So now, I have someone over right now painting the bar room. I'm going to make it this really cool, girlie wine bar. So that's helped me a lot."

Kramer added that the ring was the second one from Caussin, 34, that she's gotten rid of (the first being from their previous split in 2016).

"Cause the first ring I was like, 'I will never put this back on my hand,'" she said. "He had re-proposed to me in Napa a few years ago with this new ring. I took every diamond he ever bought me and I sold them, because I didn't want to look at them ever again."

RELATED VIDEO: Jana Kramer Says She's Ready to Love Herself Again as She Shares Breast Implant Results amid Divorce

Never miss a story - sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The "Beautiful Lies" singer became emotional as she recalled selling a diamond bracelet that Caussin had gifted her for the release of their book, The Good Fight: Wanting to Leave, Choosing to Stay, and the Powerful Practice for Loving Faithfully.

"I wanted to keep it so bad because it was such a f------ pretty bracelet, but it represented something that was not true. It was true that I worked very hard for the relationship, but to me it represented our book and it hurt me too much to keep that..."

She continued, "It was sad, but at the same time, they can be the most beautiful things in the world, but what they represented made them the ugliest things I've ever seen."

Jana Kramer and Husband Mike Caussin Mike Caussin and Jana Kramer

Kramer filed for divorce from Caussin in April, citing "inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery."