Jana Kramer Launches Wine-Inspired Skincare with Volition Beauty: 'Magic Potion' (Exclusive)

Jana Kramer knows a thing or two about good wine. And now, she's taking her love of it one step further with the help of Volition Beauty.

The actress and country singer, 39, made her foray into the wine-making industry in 2021 with the launch of her own brand One Brick Wines.

After seeing leftover grape seeds go to waste in the wine-making process, Kramer, a lifelong skincare enthusiast, teamed up with the beauty brand to harness their antioxidant power and create a grape seed extract-infused Sémillon Overnight serum, $69, plus her Grenache Retinol Eye Cream, $58.

"One of my big dreams was to have a wine company, so I started One Brick and partnered up with a winemaker. Through it, I've learned so much about how wine is made, and I know benefits of leftover grape seeds," Kramer says.

She continues, "What we put on our skin is obviously so incredibly important and there's [grape seeds] just being left over in the wine-making process, so I'm like, 'Let's put them in a bottle, let's put them on the face.'"

In addition to grape seed extract, the serum also features retinol, Kramer's favorite ingredient to combat signs of aging. Mindful of how irritating retinol can be, they chose a slow-release version and bolstered the formula with moisturizing and nourishing ingredients like hyaluronic acid and Vitamin E.

While she describes her serum as a "magic potion," her eye cream is "so yummy," she gushes.

"We went through 12 prototypes of this because I was like, 'It has to be perfect.' And I've never been more obsessed with an eye cream," the Whine Down with Jana Kramer podcast host tells PEOPLE, adding that it instantly gives the eyes a more youthful appearance without pilling.

Kramer made sure to infuse this formula with a gentle retinol too. "A lot of eye creams don't have that in there, so I put that in for anti-aging. Your eyes are going to show age first."

When it came to getting the products just right, the One Tree Hill alum says she was very hands-on in the process and worked diligently with Volition to create formulas that felt authentic to her.

Though she admits she used to shell out for luxury products in the past, affordability was one of the main factors Kramer considered when creating her line.

"I thought that's what I had to do. But no," she learned. "So with this partnership, I'm like, 'I don't want to be spending 200 dollars on serum. Let's make one that has all the stuff that I love in them for a way better price.'"

She added of Volition, "It's companies like this that will put really great ingredients into [affordable] products."

Both the Sémillon Overnight Retinol Serum and the Grenache Retinol Eye Cream are under $100, something Kramer is very proud of. "We got it to the lowest that we could do with all the ingredients in there," she notes.

Kramer's now got a more affordable beauty routine, but she says her regimen is a work in progress.

"At the end of the day washing my face is really such a task. So I'll use wipes," she says. "I know, I'm the worst."

In between running her wine brand and launching her collab with Volition, the busy mom of two still finds time to indulge in self-care, though it's admittedly something she still finds challenging.

"I really struggle with that piece," she says of setting aside time for herself. "I have a hard time doing things for myself. But now that my kids[Jolie Rae, 7, and Jace Joseph, 4] are getting a little bit older and they're at school, I'm like, okay, maybe I could ... go for a hike or hang out with my girlfriends. I love being around my community, my people. To me, that's self-care."

Fittingly, another way Kramer likes to unwind and take care of herself is by enjoying an occasional glass of wine.

"At the end of the day, I'll put the fireplace on. I don't care how hot it is outside, and have a glass," she tells PEOPLE.