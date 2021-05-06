Jana Kramer Calls Timing of Her Breast Augmentation 'Interesting' amid Divorce from Mike Caussin

Jana Kramer revealed her decision to get plastic surgery shortly before filing for divorce from husband of six years, Mike Caussin

Jana Kramer made a playful remark about the timing of her breast augmentation which she's been recovering from amid her divorce from husband Mike Caussin.

After making the decision to go under the knife to enhance her breasts, Kramer, 37, gave fans a "boob update" when she went to visit her plastic surgeon Dr. Jacob Unger for her last checkup during what he called the "worrying period" post-procedure.

Dr. Unger examined Kramer's chest and told her she appeared to be "healing beautifully" before asking how she felt about her new, enhanced bosom. Kramer said: "I'm actually really happy about them. Interesting timing, but I'm happy about them."

Kramer revealed her decision to get the procedure in March while asking fans to "celebrate" her freedom to do what she wants with her body in honor of International Women's Day.

Jana Kramer Credit: Jana Kramer/Instagram

"After many years of consideration I have decided to get a breast augmentation and lift. I want to be open about WHY. First off, because 'I' want to. That right there should be enough, but I feel like I need to explain the 'I' part," she explained in a lengthy Instagram post.

"After having babies, I had a new set of insecurities with my body. Things didn't go back to normal, and I carry a lot of embarrassment when I'm undressed. I don't want to feel that way anymore," she shared, calling that the moment it all "clicked."

"Before it was what I thought someone else wanted. Now it's simple. 'I' — and that's a very 'capital I,'" she said.

One month after she announced her choice to get plastic surgery, Kramer also made another big decision: filing for divorce from Caussin after six years of marriage.

Mike Caussin and Jana Kramer Mike Caussin and Jana Kramer | Credit: Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU/Getty

The country singer and actress announced in an emotional social media post that she was splitting from her husband.

"'It's time.' As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality," she wrote on Instagram. "I've fought y'all. I've loved hard. I've forgiven. I've put the work in. I've given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give."

"Please know that I still believe wholeheartedly in marriage, love, and rebuilding. I just can't fight any longer. It's time to heal," she continued. "Thank you for all the love, heart, and support, in many ways you have fought on this journey alongside me, and for that I am grateful. I'll always encourage you to continue the good fight, but you can't fight it alone. 💔"

A source told PEOPLE at the time that the divorce is due to infidelity, which the couple had previously separated over in 2016.