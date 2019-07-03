Jamie Lynn Spears Shows Off New Brunette Hairstyle in Honor of Upcoming Role in Sweet Magnolias

New role, new ‘do!

On Tuesday, Jamie Lynn Spears debuted her new hair color in a series of posts and a timelapse video on Instagram.

The mom of two, who recently announced her return to acting, chose to dye her hair brown as a way of fitting the part for her upcoming role as Noreen Fitzgibbons in Netflix’s new series Sweet Magnolias.

“Becoming Noreen……. #SweetMagnolias,” Spears, 28, captioned the clip that showed her hairstylist dying her blonde locks over a period of time.

The star also added two photos to her Instagram Stories, featuring two mirror selfies that she had snapped shortly after her hair appointment was finished.

In one shot, Spears appeared to be standing in a bathroom as she flashed a soft smile for the camera and simply wrote, “Noreen” in white letters on the screen.

The second seemed to be taken right after the hair appointment, with Spears capturing the moment in front of the salon chair while still wearing the black cape.

Just one day before Spears went brunette, the actress revealed she had been cast as a series regular Sweet Magnolias, which is based on the novel series by Sherryl Woods.

“Mama’s going back to work y’all,” Spears wrote in a tweet of her own. “Can’t wait for y’all to meet ‘Noreen’!! I fell in love with this story, and so excited I get to be a part of telling it #SweetMagnolias.”

The star also reposted a photo which was taken alongside director Norman Buckley and showrunner Sheryl Anderson. “So excited to be working with you both!” she captioned the shot on Tuesday morning.

Netflix announced in a tweet on Monday that Spears’ character is described as “a young woman who is determined to build a new life for herself after a series of bad choices.”

The series will also star The Flash‘s Chris Klein and Good Behavior‘s Justin Bruening in series regular roles, Deadline reported.

Monica Potter, Brooke Elliott and Heather Headley star in the leading roles as childhood best friends, with the story set in Serenity, South Carolina, according to the outlet.

The role marks Spears’ return to acting since starring in Nickelodeon’s Zoey 101 from 2005 to 2008. She is also known for appearing in the network’s All That series from 2002 to 2004. In 2008, she lent her voice to the animated movie Unstable Fables: The Goldilocks and the 3 Bears Show as Goldilocks.

Last year, the actress made a return appearance to Nickelodeon, appearing on Double Dare with her 11-year-old daughter Maddie Briann, who she shares with ex-fiancé Casey Aldridge.

The two had fun in matching red outfits while pulling off messy challenges, like moving pies from one table to another using only their mouths.

“It’s amazing because any little special time that we can have together, especially since we do have a new baby in the house, it’s just another great memory we can make together,” Spears said of the experience with Maddie, which came shortly after she gave birth to now-14-month-old Ivey Joan, whom she shares with husband Jamie Watson.

“I loved this iconic show growing up, and I knew it­ would be so special for Maddie and I to do together, so I was thrilled to say yes when I was asked to play!” she added.