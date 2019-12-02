Jamie Lynn Spears is celebrating sister Britney Spears’ 38th birthday with an epic throwback photo!

The Zoey 101 star, 28, shared three pictures of the famous sibling duo on Twitter and Instagram today. And in the first snap, teenage Britney can be seen dancing on a front porch with her little sister. Both girls are wearing bikinis and rocking curly hair.

“When Britney got a perm, well I had to have one too (as pictured above) Some things never change. Always looking up to you. Happy Birthday to my sister 🎈.” Jamie Lynn captioned the birthday post.

The other two photos are more recent paparazzi shots of the sisters looking comfy and casual at the beach. “(the last picture 😁)” Jamie Lynn added in the caption.

“all the best to Britney 🙌🏾,” one fan wrote on Instagram. Another commented, “So cute happy birthday Britney !”

These days, the pop star usually styles her long blonde locks straight or in loose beach waves. But back in the 90s, curls were her go-to look.

A series of black and white portraits shot by photographer David Baren in 1995 (and released by The Daily Mail in 2015) show 13-year-old Britney sporting a cropped white T-shirt, a denim vest, baggy jeans, black combat boots and a perm!

At the time, Spears had just come off a stint on Disney Channel’s variety show The Mickey Mouse Club (alongside stars like Ryan Gosling and Justin Timberlake). Two years later, she signed with Jive Records, and in 1999, she released her debut studio album ...Baby One More Time.

The chart-topping title track gave way to an equally iconic fashion moment, which Spears paid tribute to on Instagram this summer.

In June, the singer posted a mirror selfie saying that she had returned from an unsuccessful shopping trip. In the snap, she channeled her “…Baby One More Time” music video look, wearing a plaid, pleated skirt and a white cropped blouse.

She topped off the outfit with black Birkenstock-like sandals and her blonde hair in a high ponytail.

“I went shade shopping today but found nothing !!!! Oh well 😔 ….. but I did find a nice bracelet !!!!!! 🍀🍀🍀🍀🍀” she captioned the photo.