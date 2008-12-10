Jamie-Lynn Sigler Launches Jewelry: "This is Not a Celebrity Line"

Jamie-Lynn Sigler and partner Holly Freeman showed off their new jewelry line, CJ Free, last night at Switch Boutique in Beverly Hills just in time for the gift-giving season. “This is really still the beginning for us, but we want it out there for the holidays,” Sigler tells PEOPLE of the rose gold, white gold, and yellow gold collection, which the duo started working on in June. The line, named after Freeman’s 18-month old son, starts at $60 for beaded bracelets for men and goes up to $3500 for diamond-studded pieces like the rose-gold chunk pendant Sigler donned for the soiree. “When people wear jewelry they want it to have personal meanings sometimes, so we pride ourselves on being able to customize things the way you want it,“ explains Sigler, pointing out the various charms, stones, and beads that can be added to the pieces. The actress, who donned a black Mason ensemble from the boutique, insists her foray into the accessory world is no vanity project. “This is not a celebrity line. If anything, my name comes last. I definitely have my creative input, but this is our project together. This is real,” says Sigler, who sketches ideas for charms ranging from angels to baseball bats, the latter of which was inspired by her father. Also looking real: her rumored romance with Entourage co-star Jerry Ferrera, who showed up late and wrapped his arms around her and swayed to the tunes on the tented patio outside. Also in attendance were stars Stacey Keibler and Lance Bass, who told PEOPLE “I love it!” Click here to order select pieces at switchboutique.com. — Jenny Sundel