Jamie Lee Curtis Dares to Bare in Plunging Yellow Gown at the 2021 Golden Globes

Jamie Lee Curtis showed some skin in her vibrant yellow Golden Globes gown on Sunday night.

The actress, 62, wore a strong-shoulder golden gown with a deep plunging neckline to present the award for best actress in a supporting role in any motion picture.

The high-shine dress gathered at the waist and featured a bow to in the back, as well as subtle balloon sleeves.

Curtis was following a popular trend of the night with her plunging neckline. Others including Andra Day, Julia Garner and Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior Haute Couture all showed some major skin too.

Curtis sweetly presented the award for best supporting actress to her "best friend," Jodie Foster, who won for her role in The Mauritanian.

The film tells the true story of a man detained in Guantanamo Bay on no charges from 2002 to 2016.

Foster plays defense attorney Nancy Hollander, who seeks justice for Mohamedou Ould Slahi (Tahar Rahim, also Golden Globe-nominated), a Mauritanian man who stands accused of recruiting the terrorists who flew a plane into the World Trade Center on 9/11.

Slahi is held on no charges in Guantanamo Bay Detention Camp and recruits Hollander and her associate Teri Duncan (Shailene Woodley) to help. Benedict Cumberbatch plays a formidable military prosecutor, Lt. Colonel Stuart Couch, who opposes their advocacy.