Jamie Lee Curtis dressed up as her mother's famous Psycho character to attend the premiere of Halloween Kills

Jamie Lee Curtis Wears Janet Leigh Psycho Costume: 'Honoring My Mother in All Her Gory'

Jamie Lee Curtis is paying homage to one of Hollywood's most iconic scream queens.

The actress, 62, dressed up as her mom, Janet Leigh, for the premiere of her latest film, Halloween Kills. Curtis wore a light blue dress and carried a blood-spattered shower curtain to embody Leigh's famous role as Marion Crane in Psycho.

She completed her look with black heels, a black purse and a blonde wig styled in Leigh's famous Psycho haircut.

Jamie Lee Curtis Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

"I am honoring my beautiful late mama, Janet Leigh, but... it's a little more meta than that," Curtis told Entertainment Tonight on the Halloween Kills red carpet. "I am actually going as Scarlett Johansson as Janet Leigh in the movie Hitchcock. So it's meta because we never knew what color Janet Leigh's dress was because it was a black-and-white movie."

Johansson starred as Leigh in the 2012 film Hitchcock, which tells the story of the making of one of Hitchcock's most famous films, Psycho.

"Now because of the Hitchcock movie, we know it was pale blue," Curtis explained to ET of her choice to wear a blue dress to the premiere. "And mommy did a little DIY art project the other day. I was worried you would see this and just think I looked like a '50s housewife. So I thought, you know, maybe I need a little bloody shower curtain."

While she was brave enough to create her own bloody accessory, Curtis doesn't recommend others try the same trick at home.

"It's actually quite sticky and it stains," she said of fake blood.

But for those who do want to experiment with the gory prop, she's got some advice.

"Here's my secret for those who are interested: Dish soap. Like a good dish soap will actually get out fake blood," she told ET.

Jamie Lee Curtis Credit: Rich Fury/FilmMagic

Before attending Tuesday's premiere, Curtis posed for a photo in her costume and posted the snap to Instagram, writing in the caption, "Honoring my mother in ALL her gory...I meant glory! PREMIERE PARTY TIME!"

Curtis previously paid tribute to her mom's famous role in Ryan Murphy's horror-comedy series Scream Queens. In 2015, Curtis — who played Wallace University Dean Cathy Munsch on the Fox series — recreated the Psycho shower scene right down to the black-and-white film.

In the early years of her film career, Curtis followed in her mother's footsteps by securing her own classic horror role in the Halloween franchise as final girl Laurie Strode, a role she's reprising with Halloween Kills.