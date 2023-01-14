Jamie Lee Curtis Turned Co-Star Michelle Yeoh's Golden Globes Win Moment Meme Into a Shirt

"A moment of natural exuberance and joy, became some sort of a symbol for women supporting other women," Curtis wrote on Instagram

Some moments are worthy of being worn!

Jamie Lee Curtis showed off a new shirt on Instagram Saturday — featuring an image of her reaction to Michelle Yeoh's Golden Globes win earlier in the week.

The image, of course, went viral after Yeoh's victory in the category for best performance by an actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy. Before taking her trophy for her Everything Everywhere All at Once performance, Yeoh's costar excitedly reacted to her name being called, and now she's excitedly wearing that same moment across her chest with the words "friends supporting friends."

"I'm still stunned that a moment of natural exuberance and joy, became some sort of a symbol for women supporting other women," Curtis wrote, as she wore the shirt in a mirror selfie.

"@erin.gallag.her highlighted it with her gorgeous post and word anthem of support and somehow from Tuesday night to Friday night it became a T-shirt that was left outside my home with a dozen everything bagels from my @everythingeverywheremovie family," she continued. "I was COVID sleeping and today after my shower I proudly wear it."

Curtis closed her post by writing that "#FRIENDSSUPPORTINGFRIENDS is a perfect squad goal for 2033."

"Thank you, Erin and all who are expanding it and amplifying the message and CONGRATULATIONS @michelleyeoh_official YOU ARE EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE!"

Yeoh, who hit the red carpet Tuesday for the Globes in a strapless Armani Privé midnight blue dress, spoke about the "amazing journey" and "incredible fight" it took for her to be there during her speech. For the award, she beat out Margot Robbie (Babylon), Anya Taylor-Joy (The Menu), Emma Thompson (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande) and Lesley Manville (Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris).

"But I think it's been worth it," she said. "I remember when I first came to Hollywood, it was a dream come true until I got here because look at this face. I came here and was told, 'You're a minority.' I said, 'I know that's not possible.'"

"Then along came the best gift, Everything Everywhere All At Once," Yeoh continued. And as the broadcast began to play her off, she joked, "Shut up, please. I can beat you up, okay? I'm dead serious."

She ended her speech by saluting "all the shoulders that I stand on, all before me who look like me, and all who are going on this journey with me forward. Thank you for believing in me."

Curtis' latest look isn't the first time someone has worn their costar's face on their body in recent months! Just last month, Julia Roberts opted to wear a shirt featuring a collage of various framed pictures of her friend George Clooney at the Kennedy Center Honors.

The custom black Moschino scoop neckline taffeta gown — with Clooney's face all over it — was shared on Instagram by Roberts' stylist Elizabeth Stewart, who said it was commissioned by none other than Jeremy Scott. The look was paired with a black cropped blazer by Moschino and hoop earrings by Chopard.

