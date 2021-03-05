"They don't need to come out for another five years," the actress joked of putting her décolletage on full display in her plunging Golden Globes dress during a recent episode of Today

Jamie Lee Curtis Jokes About Her Golden Globes Cleavage: 'They Are Back in the Stable'

After a year of pajamas and comfy pandemic fashion, Jamie Lee Curtis jumped at the opportunity to get into red carpet glam when she was asked to present at the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards.

The actress made an appearance on Today Friday morning to discuss her charity brand My Hand In Yours, and during the interview, hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager asked about her sexy Golden Globes gown that sent the Internet into a frenzy: a strong-shoulder, yellow silk Alex Perry gown that featured a plunging neckline.

"You know, I'm 62 years old, and I've been wearing black leggings for a year," the Knives Out star said with a smile. "And so the truth of the matter is, I'm an actress, and I was privileged to be asked to present at the Golden Globes, and I decided to suit up and show up."

"You know, once in a while, everybody needs to come out, get a little sunshine," she joked of the cleavage-baring neckline. "They are now well-fed. They are back in the stable. They don't need to come out for another five years."

Image zoom Credit: NBC

Curtis went on to explain that the bright color of her Golden Globes dress sparked some much-needed positivity.

"There is something about wearing sunshine during this moment, when we have all been denied the freedom that sunshine and the joy of sunshine and happiness, and a little glitz and glamour," she said.

Soon after she took the stage to present the award for best supporting actress to her "best friend," Jodie Foster (who won for her role in The Mauritanian), Curtis' dress went viral.

"Jamie Lee Curtis looks so good ... pass me the Activia," one Twitter user joked, referencing her longtime partnership with the probiotic yogurt brand. Someone else simply wrote, "THREE WORDS.JAMIE LEE CURTIS."

"Jamie Lee Curtis has BEEN fine as f--- where were y'all?" a third person added. "As I lay me down to sleep, I pray I age as well as Jamie Lee Curtis. Amen," another Twitter user wrote.

The Alex Perry dress gathered at the waist and featured a bow to in the back, as well as subtle balloon sleeves. Curtis followed a popular trend of the night with her plunging neckline. Others including Andra Day, Julia Garner and Anya Taylor-Joy in Dior Haute Couture all showed some major skin too.