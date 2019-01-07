Fans are going wild over Jamie Lee Curtis‘ snowy white Golden Globes look.

The Halloween actress, 60, went ultra-glam in a long-sleeve white Alexander McQueen gown with silver embellishments down the chest, gorgeous Cathy Waterman flower-shaped earrings, white envelope clutch and nude pumps. But what excited fans most was that Curtis embraced her natural icy white hair.

Another fan cheered her on writing, “This is turning into the night of the white gown. Jamie Lee Curtis is owning her white hair as well. #GoldenGlobes red carpet.”

“Lovin’ this “Ice Queen” look by @jamieleecurtis,” one fan tweeted.

“#JamieLeeCurtis is best dressed. That’s it. Eveyone can go home now. Bye #GoldenGlobes,” a different fan wrote.

This is turning into the night of the white gown. Jamie Lee Curtis is owning her white hair as well. #GoldenGlobes red carpet pic.twitter.com/Q1I4z6cygj — OldTowneTavern (@Dhppy) January 6, 2019

Jamie Lee Curtis. All white. Silver fox 🥰 — Bourgeoisie Freckles (@HSHToria) January 6, 2019

I AM LIVING FOR JAMIE LEE CURTIS’ ATTITUDE ON THE CARPET!!! — FIJI (@nostylistfiji) January 6, 2019

Last fall, Curtis revisited her role of Laurie Strode in Halloween, which launched her acting career 40 years ago.

The new sequel broke box-office records after its $77.5 million domestic opening weekend — the biggest opening ever for lead actress over the age of 55.