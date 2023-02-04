Jennifer Grey Reveals How Jamie Lee Curtis Helped Her Transform Into Gwen Shamblin for Lifetime Movie

Gwen Shambling: Starving for Salvation premieres Saturday on Lifetime

By
Published on February 4, 2023 05:27 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 07: (L-R) Jamie Lee Curtis and Jennifer Grey attend the Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment gala presented by Lifetime on December 07, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage)
Photo: Emma McIntyre/WireImage

Jennifer Grey received some help from friend and fellow actress Jamie Lee Curtis when preparing for her latest role.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight published Thursday, the 62-year-old Dirty Dancing star revealed the advice Curtis gave her on how to best transform into the lead role for Lifetime biopic Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation.

One of the visual aspects of the Shamblin role is a distinctive teased, bleached-blond hairstyle. The first-time Academy Award nominee explained that Curtis steered her in the right direction to achieve this look.

"She said, 'Well, you have to go with Rob Pickens. He's the best wigmaker. He just did my Halloween wigs [and] he did Ana de Armas for Blonde.'"

Grey didn't argue. "When she tells me with that kind of stern voice, I do what she says, and so I called [Pickens]."

Jennifer Grey attends the Marvel Studios "Captain Marvel" premiere on March 04, 2019 in Hollywood, California. , Jennifer Grey
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Jennifer Grey/Instagram

According to Deadline, in November Grey signed on to play Shamblin, a controversial religious leader who founded a wildly popular Christian diet program and later, the Remnant Fellowship Church in Tennessee.

A few days after sealing the role, Grey shared a first look of her role transformation on Instagram.

"Call me gwen #starvingforsalvation #gwenshamblin@lifetime," she wrote alongside a photo of herself sporting long blond hair and smoky eye makeup, while crediting Pickens and hairstylist Lyne Lapiana.

The film comes after the success of HBO docuseries The Way Down: God, Greed and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin, which chronicled the rise and fall of the cult leader.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation premieres Saturday on Lifetime.

Related Articles
Jennifer Grey attends the Marvel Studios "Captain Marvel" premiere on March 04, 2019 in Hollywood, California. , Jennifer Grey
Jennifer Gray Looks Unrecognizable as Cult Leader Gwen Shamblin in New Lifetime Movie
JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION
The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video to Stream Now
HBO Max Documentary Promises to Expose Gwen Shamblin Lara "Cult" After Plane Crash
New Trailer for HBO Max Docuseries The Way Down Explores 'Cult' of Late Diet Guru Gwen Shamblin
PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: (L-R) Cate Blanchett, winner of the Desert Palm Achievement Award, and Jamie Lee Curtis pose backstage during the 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Awards at Palm Springs Convention Center on January 05, 2023 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Society)
Jamie Lee Curtis 'Had a Cake' with Cate Blanchett to Celebrate Oscar Noms: 'Then We Worked'
Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Emotional Reaction to First Oscar Nomination: 'I Am Stunned and Humbled'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CnZo1kYrPhn/.Jamie Lee Curtis/Instagram
Jamie Lee Curtis Turned Co-Star Michelle Yeoh's Golden Globes Win Moment Meme Into a Shirt
Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Jamie Lee Curtis Walks the 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet in a Floor-Length Lace Cape
Michelle Yeoh attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards; Jamie Lee Curtis at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Jamie Lee Curtis Calls Michelle Yeoh Her 'Bae' After Their Movie Wins Big at Critics Choice Awards
HALLOWEEN, HALLOWEEN US 1978 JAMIE LEE CURTIS HALLOWEEN US 1978 JAMIE LEE CURTIS Date 1978.
Jamie Lee Curtis on Her Halloween Legacy and How It Led to Her Husband and Kids: 'Dots Connected'
Cate Blanchett, winner of the Desert Palm Achievement Award, and Jamie Lee Curtis pose backstage during the 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Awards
Cate Blanchett Jokes She's a 'Better Driver' Than Jamie Lee Curtis After They Drive to Event Together
Jamie Lee Curtis and Janet Leigh
Jamie Lee Curtis Says She Wishes Late Mom Janet Leigh 'Could See the Beautiful Family That I Have'
Ana De Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tracy Morgan
Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis and Tracy Morgan Among 2023 Golden Globe Awards Presenters
Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis Says 'Nepo Baby' Conversation is 'Designed to Try to Diminish and Denigrate and Hurt'
Jamie Lee Curtis and Colin Farrell
Jamie Lee Curtis and Colin Farrell Open Up About the 'Legacy' and 'Gift' of Sobriety
Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis Says There Is 'Always Hope' When It Comes to Overcoming Addiction
Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan
Jamie Lee Curtis Reacts to Lindsay Lohan's New Movie: 'My Little Girl Is All Grown UP'