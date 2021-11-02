Jamie Chung Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Welcoming Twins with Husband Bryan Greenberg

The new mom made a very fashionable return to the red carpet at the premiere of Dexter: New Blood

Jamie Chung just had a very stylish mom's night out!

Chung, 38, put her best fashion foot forward at the premiere of Dexter: New Blood Monday night, marking her first public appearance since welcoming twins last month.

The new mom lit up the red carpet in a bright yellow Jonathan Simkhai pantsuit worn with only a sheer, lace turquoise bra underneath. She picked matching blue feather-adorned heels and accessorized the look with a diamond tennis necklace and tiny baby blue handbag.

Chung showed her glam transformation in a video on Instagram where she started off with barefaced skin and unstyled her. Then the clip transitioned to the actress's final glowy makeup look and soft waves that makeup artist Gita Bass and hairstylist Christian Sanchez created for her.

In the Dexter reboot Chung plays Molly, a famous true crime podcaster from Los Angeles. The star previously told PEOPLE a little bit about what they can expect from the highly-anticipated remake of the hit Showtime series.

"The original series happened over 10 years ago. So there's certainly a different vibe of the way the actual show is shot in terms of the aesthetic," Chung told PEOPLE. "I do think it's a little darker."

Last week, Chung surprised fans when she and husband Bryan Greenberg, 43, announced that they had welcomed twins.

jamie chung Credit: Jamie Chung/Instagram; Inset: Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

"We got double the trouble now @jamiejchung 👶🏻👶🏻," Greenberg captioned a video of himself snuggling the two infants on his chest.

Two days later, Chung shared a heartwarming photo with one of her new babies resting on her chest while she holds onto the newborn's tiny hand.

Referencing her twin babies, she captioned the post, "x 2"

In 2019, the actress, who wed Greenberg in 2015, opened up to her Instagram followers about freezing her eggs.

"Here I am over a week ago at my doctors office getting an orientation/lesson on how to inject myself with growth hormones. One of the first major steps for egg retrieval," Chung captioned a photo of herself at the time, holding up an instruction sheet titled "EMBRYO CREATION" in front of her face.