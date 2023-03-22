James Marsden Says If He Wasn't an Actor, He'd Shave Off His Heartthrob Hair: 'It Just Gets in the Way'

We may all love James Marsden's dreamy, prince-like hair, but there's one person who doesn't love it. And that's James Marsden.

The actor tells PEOPLE that if it weren't for his job as an actor, he'd get rid of his hair completely.

"The hair bothers me," he says of his tousled coif. "To me, if I wasn't an actor I would just have one of those military cuts. I'd just shave it off all the time. It just gets in the way."

Marsden, 49, has played plenty of love interests in film and TV, with his heartthrob hair a focal point of his look. While he has hairstylists who wrangle his mane on set, it's much different at home.

"I don't really do much," he admits of his haircare routine. "I get it cut occasionally by my guy in L.A., and he usually is the one that fixes it. If I don't have him around, then I put a baseball cap on because I don't want to fix it. I'm still very much a guy that way."

While growing up in Oklahoma meant that Marsden often washed his face, body and hair all with a bar of soap, he's since grown up into a more mature outlook on grooming.

"I used to not take care of myself at all. It was like, 'Just get clean,'" he says. "And then, over time I realized that's not a good idea. I'd go to sleep with makeup on from shooting all day, and once my makeup artists found out, they were like, 'You can't do that. You've got to wash your face, you animal.'"

Much like his haircare routine, his skincare routine is also simple. He relies on daily sunscreen, because, he tells PEOPLE, he wanted to "take care" of his skin more as he ages. He maintains, though, that he won't ever be that person who spends "thousands of dollars" on skincare treatments.

"I've made that commitment," he tells PEOPLE.

Marsden's style is as effortless as his grooming routine. The Disenchanted star credits his stylist, Ilaria Urbanati, for keeping him in classic silhouettes but helping him push the boundaries here and there (like with his baby blue Dolce & Gabbana suit at the Screen Actors Guild Awards).

He leans toward timeless silhouettes with his accessories too — including his IWC Schaffhausen watches that he's been collecting for at least two decades. While speaking to PEOPLE for the grand opening of the brand's newest location in Palm Beach, Florida, Marsden raved about how much he likes to learn about the inner workings of all of his favorite hobbies, including his watch collection.

"I just have to immerse myself in all of it," he says of his hobbies, one of which is collecting watches. "I have to master it, not to prove anything; I just can't get enough information about it."