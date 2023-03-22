James Marsden Says If He Wasn't an Actor, He'd Shave Off His Heartthrob Hair: 'It Just Gets in the Way'

Marsden opened up to PEOPLE about how he keeps his hair in tip-top shape (and how much he actually hates it)

By Hedy Phillips
Published on March 22, 2023 05:04 PM
2023 Vanity Fair Oscar After Party Arrivals
Photo: Robert Smith/Patrick McMullan via Getty

We may all love James Marsden's dreamy, prince-like hair, but there's one person who doesn't love it. And that's James Marsden.

The actor tells PEOPLE that if it weren't for his job as an actor, he'd get rid of his hair completely.

"The hair bothers me," he says of his tousled coif. "To me, if I wasn't an actor I would just have one of those military cuts. I'd just shave it off all the time. It just gets in the way."

Marsden, 49, has played plenty of love interests in film and TV, with his heartthrob hair a focal point of his look. While he has hairstylists who wrangle his mane on set, it's much different at home.

PACIFIC PALISADES, CA - OCTOBER 14: Actor James Marsden attends the 8th annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Will Rogers State Historic Park on October 14, 2017 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

"I don't really do much," he admits of his haircare routine. "I get it cut occasionally by my guy in L.A., and he usually is the one that fixes it. If I don't have him around, then I put a baseball cap on because I don't want to fix it. I'm still very much a guy that way."

While growing up in Oklahoma meant that Marsden often washed his face, body and hair all with a bar of soap, he's since grown up into a more mature outlook on grooming.

"I used to not take care of myself at all. It was like, 'Just get clean,'" he says. "And then, over time I realized that's not a good idea. I'd go to sleep with makeup on from shooting all day, and once my makeup artists found out, they were like, 'You can't do that. You've got to wash your face, you animal.'"

Much like his haircare routine, his skincare routine is also simple. He relies on daily sunscreen, because, he tells PEOPLE, he wanted to "take care" of his skin more as he ages. He maintains, though, that he won't ever be that person who spends "thousands of dollars" on skincare treatments.

"I've made that commitment," he tells PEOPLE.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

James Marsden IWC Schaffhausen watch story
IWC Schaffhausen

Marsden's style is as effortless as his grooming routine. The Disenchanted star credits his stylist, Ilaria Urbanati, for keeping him in classic silhouettes but helping him push the boundaries here and there (like with his baby blue Dolce & Gabbana suit at the Screen Actors Guild Awards).

He leans toward timeless silhouettes with his accessories too — including his IWC Schaffhausen watches that he's been collecting for at least two decades. While speaking to PEOPLE for the grand opening of the brand's newest location in Palm Beach, Florida, Marsden raved about how much he likes to learn about the inner workings of all of his favorite hobbies, including his watch collection.

"I just have to immerse myself in all of it," he says of his hobbies, one of which is collecting watches. "I have to master it, not to prove anything; I just can't get enough information about it."

Related Articles
James Marsden IWC Schaffhausen watch story
James Marsden Says He Has to 'Master' All of His Hobbies, Including Being a 'Nerd' About Watches
Megan Stalter at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Meg Stalter Jokes About Tanning as a Teen Despite Her Fair Skin: 'We Didn't Think About Sunscreen'
Shirley Jones' Son Ryan Cassidy Releases Children's Book on Day With James Cagney: 'He Was Bigger Than Life'
Shirley Jones' Son Ryan Cassidy Releases Children's Book on Day with James Cagney: 'He Was Bigger Than Life'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xxg4DHDEJ7M&ab_channel=LIVEKellyandRyan Credit to Live with Kelly and Ryan
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Take Flight in 'Top Gun' Spoof for 'Live' After Oscar Show — Watch
Chris Pine Talks About Cutting His Hair
Chris Pine Shares the Hilarious Comment That Drove Him to Cut Off His Hair: 'I Couldn't Unhear It'
Patrick Dempsey hair transformation
Patrick Dempsey Spontaneously Shaves Off His Signature Hair for DIY Buzz Cut: 'Change Is Good' 
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes Explains Why He Shaved His Famous Heartthrob Hair: 'I Was Just Feeling This Urge'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 05: (L-R) Mary James Marsden, William Luca Costa-Marsden, James Marsden and Jack Marsden attend the Los Angeles Premiere Screening of "Sonic The Hedgehog 2" at Regency Village Theatre on April 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
James Marsden Jokes His 3 Kids Are 'Kind of Wonderfully Underwhelmed' by His Acting Career
Carol’s Daughter Born To Repair Launch Party
Marsai Martin on Her Love for Trying Out New Hair Trends: 'It's the Leo in Me'
Elyse Myers attends 2022 VidCon at Anaheim Convention Center on June 24, 2022 in Anaheim, California. , Elyse Myers
Elyse Myers Talks the Vulnerability of Sharing Her Curly Hair Journey: 'You Deserve to Be Accepted'
Drew Barrymore Interviews Tyler Posey While Shaving Off his Mustache
Watch Drew Barrymore Shave Off Tyler Posey's Mustache: 'I'm Nervous and Excited'
tamra judge
Tamra Judge Opens Up About 'Painful' Abdominoplasty After Life-Saving Hernia Surgery
John Legend skincare line Loved01
John Legend Launches Personal Care Brand Loved01 — and Everything Is $15 and Under!
Sydney Sweeney On Her Skin Journey and 'Exciting' Second Laneige Campaign: ‘I'm Just Sydney’
Sydney Sweeney on Her Skin Journey and Shooting 'Exciting' Second Laneige Campaign: 'I'm Just Sydney'
Julianne Moore’s Guide to Flattering Makeup for Redheads | Beauty Secrets | Vogue
Julianne Moore Jokes That She 'Destroyed' Her Eyebrows as a Teenager: 'Now They Won't Grow Back'
james corden
James Corden Reveals He Only Washes His Hair 'Every Two Months'