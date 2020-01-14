James Corden Reveals He Wears Spanx Under His Suits on His Show: 'I'm Not Even Joking'

James Corden is committing to comfort in 2020.

On Monday night’s episode of The Late Late Show, the 41-year-old talk show host shared his New Year’s resolution during a conversation about corsets with guests Rachel Brosnahan and RuPaul Charles.

“I think I’m making a sacrifice wearing these Spanx,” Corden said with a laugh to his guests.

“I’m not even joking,” he quipped. “My New Year’s resolution is to try and get to a point where I do one show this year not wearing Spanx. It’ll be like I’m suddenly free, Ru! I won’t know what to do! I’ll be breathing.”

“Will we know it? Will we know it when you’re not wearing…” Charles laughed. As The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star said, “We’ll know.”

“Oh, you’ll know, babe. You’ll know, babe,” Corden confirmed. “I will shout it from the rooftops! It’ll be my first ever Instagram Story.”

Image zoom James Corden, Rachel Brosnahan and RuPaul Charles The Late Late Show with James Corden/ Youtube

Brosnahan — who wears tightly-cinched garments as a 1950s housewife in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — opened up the conversation by revealing that she “almost got kind of a corset-related injury” while filming the Amazon comedy.

“We talk so fast on the show that just to get all the words out, you can’t really take very many breaths,” she explained. “I think I wasn’t breathing a lot and I was a little bit constrained, and apparently some of my ribs are sort of fused together a little bit and I can’t take super deep breaths anymore. That’s fun. It’s really fine, guys. Champagne problems.”

Charles chimed in with a similar story, sharing that he would sometimes spend 15-16 hours a day wearing a corset while filming his drag queen comedy AJ and the Queen.

“When you do drag and you’re a man, you have to put your between-me-down-there further between me down there, so sitting and doing anything—and with AJ and the Queen, 15, 16-hour days sometimes—so it’s corsets, it’s face stuff, it’s glue, it’s an intricate system of pulleys and weights,” he said of the 10-episode Netflix series, which launched on Jan. 15.

“It’s not cute, and it’s not for sissies,” the RuPaul’s Drag Race creator added. “You have to be a true convicted to do this thing.”