James Corden Reveals He Only Washes His Hair 'Every Two Months'

On a recent episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, the British television host shocked fans by revealing his minimal haircare routine

James Corden plans haircare day way in advance!

On an episode of The Late Late Show that aired last week, the television host and actor brought up how Los Angeles residents have been advised to cut down their time in the shower by four minutes in order to preserve local water supply.

Corden, 43, was shocked to learn that the average shower lasts close to 10 minutes.

"I'm in and out [of the shower] in a solid three or four," he said of his own routine. This prompted an amusing discussion between Corden and his Late Late Show staff on the amount of time people actually spend showering.

When one of his staffers mentioned that their time is calculated based on whether or not they wash their hair, the Into the Woods star revealed the trick to his speedy routine. "I use soap, but I don't wash my hair. I wash it every two months," he shared. "That is a true story."

After staffers began to joke that he was "dirty" or "nasty," Corden replied: "I do not think we are nasty!"

Last month, Corden announced his plans to exit the CBS series. He will leave the longtime role ahead of the summer of 2023.

"It's been it's a really hard decision to leave because I'm so immensely proud of the show," he told Deadline. "I'm thrilled to be extending [for a year]. I always thought I'd do it for five years and then leave and then I stayed on. I've really been thinking about it for a long time, thinking whether there might be one more adventure."

He added: "I'll miss the adrenaline of thinking, 'Next week I'm going to jump out of a plane with Tom Cruise, or in two weeks' time, we're going to drive around the White House in a car with Michelle Obama or sing Penny Lane with Paul McCartney driving down Penny Lane."

Corden also thanked the staff for their support and hard work on the show.

"Out of respect for all of the [staff], I want to tell them that now and say that we can really go into this last year with absolute enthusiasm and passion and love," he said. "These shows are not built by one person. I'm very fortunate I get to work with some people whose talents and gifts just blow my mind."