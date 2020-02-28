YouTube Star James Charles Says He Was 'Threatened' by an Uber Driver

Popular YouTube star James Charles is speaking out about a distressing incident he recently had with an Uber driver.

On Thursday, the beauty influencer — who has over 16 million followers on his YouTube channel — tweeted that he was verbally harassed and physically threatened by someone driving for the ride-sharing app.

Charles, 20, said the alleged incident occurred in Orlando, Florida, where he is scheduled to appear at Playlist Live, an annual three-day convention for content creators and social media stars.

Tagging both Uber’s official handle and its support account, Charles wrote on Twitter, “hi! one of your drivers in orlando just called my employee & I dumbasses, bitches, & threatened to hit us. please contact me as soon as possible.”

A spokesperson for Uber tells PEOPLE they are looking into the matter and that the company has a clear non-discrimination policy.

In Uber’s community guidelines listed on its website, drivers and riders alike are encouraged to “treat your fellow Uber app users as you would like to be treated yourself: with respect.”

They are “expected to exercise good judgment and behave decently toward other people when using the Uber apps” and “not to shout, swear, or slam the car door,” according to the website.

“Most importantly, remember that when you use the Uber apps you will meet people who may look differently or think differently than you. Please respect those differences,” the guidelines read. “Aggressive, confrontational, and harassing behavior is not allowed.”

Uber’s support handle also responded to Charles’ complaint, tweeting on Thursday, “We take this very seriously. Please send us a DM with your email address and phone number so we can connect ASAP.”

“Just sent. Thank you,” the YouTuber answered back, to which Uber’s customer service account replied, “We appreciate you following up with us. We’ve been in touch via DM. If you have any questions, please let us know by replying to that message.”

Charles previously worked with Uber when he starred in a 2017 ad for the brand’s Pride campaign.

“@Uber is always my way to get around when it comes to filming collabs, doing shoots, and even hanging with friends. How do you #RideWithPride?” he wrote in one sponsored post. In another, he said that “80% of my life is spent riding around with @Uber.”