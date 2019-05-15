James Charles Steps Out Makeup Free for the First Time Since Tati Westbrook Scandal

YouTube Beauty Influencer James Charles was spotted out for the first time since fallout from his feud with former best friend, mentor and fellow YouTuber Tati Westbrook.

Charles, 19, was seen arriving at Los Angeles International airport after flying in from Brisbane, Australia on Wednesday, makeup-free and surrounded by flight attendants and security. According to the Daily Mail, Charles kept a low profile at the airport, arriving in a black van and wearing a black hoodie from his Sisters merchandise line, a Balenciaga denim jacket and Prada booties.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The sighting marks one of the first times the YouTuber has been seen in public since news of his fallout with Westbrook broke.

BACKGRID

Trouble started for Charles back in April, after he posted a sponsored advertisement from Coachella for Sugar Bear Hair vitamins, a direct competitor to Westbrook’s supplement brand, Halo Beauty.

Upset about it, Westbrook, 37, lashed out on Instagram, explaining in a video that she felt “betrayed” and “lost” (without naming names). Charles attempted to apologize with his own statement on Instagram, but Westbrook wasn’t having it — especially after Charles’ friend Gabriel Zamora posted a YouTube rant calling her “fraudulent.”

James Charles; Tati Westbrook Mike Coppola/MG19/Getty/Vogue; Emma McIntyre/Getty

In response, on Friday, Westbrook posted a 43-minute video titled ‘BYE SISTER’ in which she accused Charles of being unsupportive, attacked him for spreading lies about her, slammed him for alleged comments he made about other beauty influencers and claimed he had a habit of sexually harassing straight men.

Westbrook met Charles before he found fame and helped guide his career alongside her husband. Though she was let down by Charles’ lack of loyalty, said that she had never asked him for “a penny,” nor asked him to help promote her brand.

RELATED: Who Is James Charles? Everything to Know About the YouTube Influencer Feuding with Tati Westbrook

“My relationship with James Charles is not transactional,” she said. “This is me having someone who I mentored, someone who I cared for, really not care for me. … I wrapped so much love around this kid. … I absolutely loved James Charles. My husband loved James Charles. He had an open door here in my home, anytime he had a problem, anytime he needed life advice, business advice, we were here for him.”

Soon after, Charles posted a tearful 8-minute apology video while traveling in Australia where he admitted “there’s nothing I can say or do to ever earn that friendship or trust back.”

RELATED: James Charles Loses 3 Million Followers in Wake of Feud with Fellow YouTuber Tati Westbrook

“A lot of the time when I’ve had to address things in the past, I’ve acted out of impulse and I’ve gone off and tried to pull receipts or facts or screenshots and play the victim and I’m not doing that today, I’m not,” Charles said. “That is all I have to say, I’m sorry.”

After Westbrook’s video, Charles has lost over 3 million subscribers on YouTube and was unfollowed on social media by some of his famous former supporters including Kylie Jenner and Shawn Mendes.