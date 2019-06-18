James Charles Returns to YouTube After Controversy with a Very Special Announcement

James Charles is back on YouTube.

After announcing his break from YouTube in the viral “No More Lies” video, the YouTube beauty sensation, 20, returned from his hiatus with his first new tutorial in over a month. As he created a colorful Pride-inspired makeup look, Charles revealed that he will be donating 100 percent of his YouTube adSense profits from the video to The Trevor Project, the leading organization that provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to members of the LGBTQ+ community under the age of 25.

A portion of the profits from Charles’ upcoming project launching later this summer with his Sisters Apparel line will also be donated to The Trevor Project.

Image zoom James Charles/Youtube

“The Trevor Project is unlike any other organization I’ve come across in the LGBTQ+ community,” Charles tells PEOPLE exclusively of his decision to partner with the non-profit. “Their dedication to protecting and saving the lives of our youth is unmatched. I’ve been so incredibly inspired by their work and the safe space they’ve created for those in the early stages of self-discovery and self-love. No one should EVER feel alone during their journey and The Trevor Project works tirelessly to ensure that young LGBTQ members know they are loved and supported.”

He adds, “I genuinely wish I knew about the Trevor Project when I was first coming out, but I am so grateful to now have a platform to spread awareness and help out in any way that I can.”

Image zoom James Charles/Youtube

To create his rainbow smoky eye, Charles used the Morphe Live in Color Palette from its Pride Collection. The cosmetics company also pledged to donate 100 percent of the profits from the collection to The Trevor Project.

At the start of Charles’ 27-minute tutorial, he said he was feeling “so ready to come back and work so hard” after his month-long break from YouTube. He also said the time away from social media allowed him to do some much-needed “growing and thinking.”

Charles has kept more of a low-profile for the past month after putting drama that was sparked by former friend and fellow YouTuber Tati Westbrook to rest.

In a lengthy video (that has since been deleted), Westbrook accused Charles of betraying and spreading lies about her, making negative comments about other beauty influencers and allegedly sexually harassing straight men. Quickly after Westbrook’s tell-all, Charles lost nearly 3 million subscribers, dropping 16.5 million subscribers to 13.8 million in just three days, with critics keeping the hashtag #JamesCharlesIsCancelled trending on social media.

Charles then posted an emotional apology to his YouTube channel, titled “tati.” In the video, he says that after meeting Westbrook, she “very quickly took on a parental role with me.”

Image zoom Youtube/Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

“I’m so disappointed in myself that I ruined our relationship,” he continued. “Throughout all of this, what sucks the most is that I know there’s nothing I can say or do to ever earn that friendship or trust back.”

He also fired back at Westbrook’s video in a more in-depth video of his own titled “No More Lies” where he began, “Before I say anything at all, in this video I want to make it very very clear that everything I said in that video in regards to my sentiments towards Tati and my apology, I stand behind one hundred percent.”

RELATED: James Charles Fires Back at Tati Westbrook in Lengthy Video: ‘It Has Gotten Way Too Far’

Charles addressed Westbrook’s claims that he had a habit of sexually harassing straight men, saying, “I have never and would never and will never use my fame, money or power to manipulate or get any sexual actions from a guy. That is disgusting. It is not me and the fact that Tati brought this up blows my mind.”

After posting her original take-down, Westbrook explained that she was ready to move on from the drama — and urged her fans to do the same.

RELATED: Tati Westbrook Is Striving to Put Feud with James Charles ‘To a Rest’ After ‘Toxicity and Chaos

“I have been in contact with James Charles through an intermediary over the last week, and we believe that it is the best interest of our community, our viewers and our own mental health to put this matter to a rest,” she began the lengthy note she shared on Twitter. “For that reason, I will not be making any further public comments and I hope and pray that no one else will make anymore hurtful statements on my behalf.”

“In my original video, I felt the need to publicly breakup with James with a warning call loud enough for him to hear,” she continued. “I was attempting to explain my upset and concerns so that everyone would understand my position and end the speculation that it was all over vitamins.”